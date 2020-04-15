Health officer orders employees, customers to wear masks

The county’s health officer has officially ordered St. Mary’s residents and employees to wear masks when shopping at local businesses.
St. Mary’s health department sent a press release Monday that states in order to contain COVID-19 and protect employees and consumers who are at least 2 years old, Dr. Meena Brewster found it necessary to require face coverings in grocery stores, farmers markets, pharmacies, retail establishments and public transportation.
The order also states grocery stores, pharmacies and retail establishments have to set capacity limits in stores and promote social distancing for customers and workers.
“Appropriate signage must be displayed,” the public health order reads.
The establishments will also be required to provide employees access to clean and sanitary restrooms equipped with cleaning supplies, soap and sanitizers. And it’s recommended that sanitation equipment, like 70% alcohol- based wipes, for businesses with shared baskets or hand carts will be offered.
“Employers must allow employees to wash their hands at a minimum of every 30 minutes,” the order states.
Employers also have to provide face coverings or the means for employees to obtain one. And Brewster recommends the installation of physical barriers, like plexiglass, between cashiers and customers when possible.
The health officer said they are not looking to fine individuals who are not wearing masks but are focusing on retailers. She said she noticed people in those establishments are not social distancing, and there’s a significant risk to employees who interact with high volumes of people every day.
The health officer said businesses have been receptive to the guidance and recommendations so far and the hope is for them to comply so the essential businesses can stay open. However, Brewster said the governor enacted an order April 5 that gave local health departments the power to fully or partially close any businesses not practicing safe guidelines.
The order issued by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) states “if an authorized health official determines that a business, organization, establishment, facility, or construction site in his/her political subdivision … is unable or unwilling to operate in a manner that does not pose an unreasonable risk of exacerbating the spread of COVID-19,” the health official is authorized to require the business or facility to comply with social distancing, prohibit or limit the amount of people or vehicles at the location or shut it down.
“That order really encouraged us to work more closely with our local retail facilities to implement these strategies,” she said.
Brewster said there was a combination of different factors that led to the order: The number of St. Mary’s positive coronavirus cases has surpassed 100, and the first fatalities here were reported this week.
She said they are seeing widespread community transmission and through investigations, it was discovered people are becoming sick through asymptomatic spread and they are “not able to identify where they may have been exposed.”
This past week, Brewster said, the health department and law enforcement have been working with businesses to make sure they are practicing what the order now requires to promote safety for employees and customers.
She said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended cloth face coverings, and she is aware the disease is not completely preventative. But, she said, it’s better than nothing.
“When comparing it to nothing, the cloth face mask is doing something,” she said.
The order comes with guidance on wearing a mask with directions on how to make one. Brewster said they are not expecting people to purchase masks, and they instead could use a bandana, scarf or T-shirt they likely have in their homes to cover their face.
See the St. Mary’s public health order at www.smchd.org/wp-content/uploads/SMC-Public-Health-Order-4-13-20fn.pdf.
For directions on how to make a face mask, including different sewing and non-sewing options, visit the site www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
