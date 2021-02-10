County health officers this week noted disparities in the racial makeup of vaccine recipients, as in some counties and statewide certain demographics appear to be underrepresented in the shot's initial doses.
In Maryland overall, where census data estimates 31.1% of the population identifies as Black, only 14.8% of the vaccine's recipients thus far identified themselves as Black, according to statewide health data. Whites, who account for 58.5% of the state's population, make up 63% of those who have been vaccinated.
In Charles County, where just over half of the population is Black, only 28.8% of those who have received a first dose of the vaccine are Black. In St. Mary's, the Census Bureau estimates about 14.9% of the population is Black, but just about 9% of the vaccinated population identified as Black or African American, St. Mary's Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster said at Tuesday's county commissioners meeting.
Slightly reversing the disparities, Calvert Health Officer Dr. Laurence Polsky told Southern Maryland News 16.7% of those vaccinated in Calvert identified as African American, while just about 13.3% of the county identifies as African American, according to census data.
Some of the disparity is because of a lack of trust among Black people, Abney told Charles commissioners. "Trust in government does not come easily," she said.
As a caveat in explaining the racial disparity, Abney said most of those who are getting the vaccine are over 65. "Sixty percent of those over 65 [in Charles County] are white," she said.
The health department has partnered with the local NAACP branch to debunk myths and decrease hesitancy among the Black population, Abney said.
Abney noted that Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett of the National Institutes of Health is Black and worked on the Moderna vaccine, which is the one being given in Charles County.
Brewster suggested in St. Mary's there could be "some vaccine hesitancy" among minority groups, but also noted the demographics of currently eligible groups could skew who is getting the vaccine.
"I think that the key here is that we've seen, with COVID since the very beginning, that there's great disparities related to the COVID pandemic, with its impact with minority communities," Brewster told St. Mary's commissioners on Tuesday, noting death and case rates were much higher for certain demographics.
Brewster said the St. Mary's health department is also having regular conversations with the St. Mary's NAACP and the Minority Outreach Coalition, and there will be additional initiatives rolling out from those partnerships soon.
"We are aware of historical inequities and the disproportionate degree of serious illness and deaths suffered by both African Americans and Hispanic residents during the COVID pandemic," Polsky said by email on Tuesday, also noting Calvert health department staff have worked with leaders of local African American and Hispanic communities.