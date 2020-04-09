Help fight COVID-19 through mask donations

The Department of Emergency Services and the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services are seeking donations of cloth masks from the public to assist first responders, volunteers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a county press release.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not suggest cloth material as the first line of defense against COVID-19, cloth masks and gowns work well for other low-risk, routine situations and can help conserve precious supplies of N-95 respirator masks and other equipment, according to the press release. Donations needed include handmade face masks, other types of masks, Tyvek coveralls, shoe covers, shower caps and disinfectant sprays.
Residents and businesses that wish to donate may coordinate drop-off or pickup by calling 301-609-3435, or by emailing DESdonations@CharlesCountyMD.gov.