Helping to turn the page during the virus

As Southern Marylanders practice social distancing, one thing they seem to be doing to fill the time is catching up on their reading by taking advantage of digital books offered through their public libraries.
Libraries recently increased access to online library materials through a boost in funding from the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association. The funding supports 24/7 access to e-books, audiobooks, streaming movies, television shows and more.
E-book downloads are provided through the digital service Overdrive, which allows library customers to borrow and read free e-books, audiobooks and magazines using a phone or a tablet.
Each county library system curates a custom collection of titles in Overdrive developed specifically for the community.
“We are so glad people are jumping in and trying our downloadable materials because it truly makes our librarian hearts sad not to be able to share our physical collections right now,” said Carrie Willson, executive director of the Calvert Library. “We are looking forward to the time when it is safe to offer that service again. In the meantime, we have seen about a 25% increase in weekly unique digital users compared to use in February. I know we’ll see more usage as people run out of the books they stocked up on before we had to close.”
The top 10 downloadable books from the three Southern Maryland libraries since March 16 are:
1. “Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic: A Comedian’s Guide to Life on the Spectrum” by Michael McCreary.
2. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling.
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.
4. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama.
5. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover.
6. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty.
7. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci.
8. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng.
9. “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich.
10 (tie). “Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child
and “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes.
“None of the titles surprised me,” said Robyn Truslow, the public relations coordinator at Calvert Library, who has read all but three of the above books. “The top two were featured on Maryland’s Digital eLibrary Consortium — which uses the Libby app by Overdrive if the user is not on a desktop — as immediately available, which made them attractive to many users who were in need of a book.
The other titles on the list are current popular titles, whether in print or digital version.”
Truslow also suggests “Dutch Girl: Audrey Hepburn and World War II” by Robert Matzen, in part because it is now available as a bonus borrow on Hoopla right now. A Zoom discussion for the book is planned for a later time. A bonus borrow means it does not count against the allotted eight downloads per month.
The top 10 movie titles downloaded from the Kanopy platform since March 1 were:
1. “Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site.”
2. “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus.”
3. “The Tomorrow Man.”
4. “How Do You Excavate at a Site?”
5. “Duckling Gets a Cookie.”
6. “Don’t Let the Pigeon Stay up Late.”
7. “Interpol Investigates.”
8. “Creepy Carrots.”
9. “Liturgusa Krattorum.”
10. “The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia.”
The top 10 movie titles downloaded from the Hoopla platform since March 1 were:
1. “The Pigeon Finds a Hotdog!”
2. “Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway.”
3. “Dem Bones.”
4. “Dragons Love Tacos.”
5. “Unplanned.”
6. “Emma.”
7. “Color Out of Space.”
8. “The Pilgrim’s Progress.”
9. “Pokemon: The First Movie.”
10. “10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up.”
Library customers in Southern Maryland can also access other movies, music, audiobooks, e-books, comics and TV shows through the Hoopla platform to enjoy on a computer, tablet or phone.
Additionally, more than 3,200 free online versions of the most popular magazines are available through digital media provider RBdigital.
The library systems of Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties have also increased the number of digital items that can be checked out at one time, delayed the due dates of materials and extended renewals of library cards.
New customers can get 180-day temporary e-library cards to use for digital materials/resources through a link on library websites. Many library locations also offer free WiFi access from their parking lots.
For more information, go to Calvert Library at calvertlibrary.info, Charles County Public Library at www.ccplonline.org/ or St. Mary’s County Library at https://www.stmalib.org/.
