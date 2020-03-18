La Plata, MD (20646)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.