Two days ahead of the start of a new legislative session, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has introduced a measure to provide COVID-19 relief to taxpayers, including families and small businesses. The $1 billion emergency stimulus and tax relief package, will, among other things, repeal state and local income taxes on unemployment benefits.
“With the start of a new 2021 legislative session on Wednesday, we are now asking the legislative branch to assist by immediately passing this stimulus and tax relief package to help even more struggling families and small businesses across our state,” Hogan stated in a press release Monday. “We will be introducing the Relief Act of 2021 as emergency legislation on day one.”
In addition to waiving state and local income tax on unemployment benefits, the proposed measure would provide “direct stimulus payments for low-to-moderate income Marylanders with benefits of up to $750 for families and $450 for individuals,” said Hogan.
The governor’s office estimated the action would provide relief to more than 400,000 Marylanders.
The legislation would give sales tax credits of up to $3,000 per month for four months. The action is expected to aid more than 55,000 of the state’s small businesses.
Other provisions of the legislation would be the extension of unemployment tax relief for small businesses and creating a safeguard for Maryland businesses “against any tax increase triggered by the use of a state loan or grant funds.”
Hogan’s plan has drawn criticism from State Comptroller Peter Franchot (D).
“Maryland families need help now, but instead the governor is passing the buck to the legislature,” Franchot stated. “The governor knows he has the power to authorize direct cash payments to those in crisis right now. Over the last several months, I have been advocating for the governor to utilize the $1.5 billion in reserves gathering dust in our state’s treasury for $2,000 direct payments to low-income families and more funding for small businesses. The governor’s plan, regrettably falls woefully short at not only providing the adequate amount families need, but the speed in which it will be distributed.”