Hogan lifts stay-at-home order

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday evening that he is lifting the state’s stay-at-home order and reopening some shuttered businesses, effective at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 15.
The decision comes after Maryland has seen consistent plateauing and declining of key coronavirus metrics, such as hospitalizations and critical patients, Hogan (R) said.
Not all businesses will be allowed to resume operations as of the announcement. Hogan listed retail stores, barber shops, hair salons, pet groomers, car washes, art galleries, manufacturing facilities and churches among those that will be authorized to reopen with 50% capacity limits and an adherence to the appropriate safety protocols. However, restaurants and bars were not included in that list.
‘Safer at home’
Hogan said lifting the stay-at-home order means Marylanders will no longer be legally forced to stay home, but will be encouraged to do so when possible under a “safer at home” advisory.
The governor advised people to continue to telework and work from home if possible, to maintain a 6-foot distance from others, to avoid groups of more than 10 people and to wear masks in public places, including inside stores and while using public transportation.
Retail stores, he said, should still encourage their customers to pick up their items curbside or have them delivered. Hair salons must service clients by appointment only and churches are “strongly encouraged” to hold outdoor services when possible.
Despite Maryland’s entering Stage One of its Roadmap to Recovery on Friday, Hogan warned he’s fully prepared to reintroduce restrictions if unforeseen community spread outbreaks occur of if there is a significant spike in any of the metrics his team has deemed necessary for a safe reopening.
Hogan didn’t offer a timeline for the state’s launching into Stage Two of its recovery plan, but he said the speed at which Maryland moves will depend on whether Stage One activities “resume successfully.”
Flexible reopening for some areas
Although many Maryland residents have vocalized a desire to return to normalcy, Hogan acknowledged that not all of the state’s jurisdictions have been affected by the coronavirus health crisis equitably.
Four of Maryland’s jurisdictions account for more than 70% of the state’s entire confirmed COVID-19 case count, Hogan said, adding that his approach to reopening is flexible and community based so that local leaders have the authority to make their own Stage One reopening decisions.
Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, which host the most confirmed cases in the state, “have made clear” they’re not yet ready to move into Stage One, he said.
Of his decision to ease restrictions and gradually move Maryland into the beginnings of its recovery, the governor said it’s a “positive step forward,” but it “it does not mean we are safe or that this crisis is over.”
“This virus will continue to be with us and be a part of our daily lives, and will remain a deadly threat until a vaccine is widely available,” Hogan said, adding, “We still have miles to go on this road.”
A small group of people, led by two former Republican elected officials, held a rally last week inside a Callaway church to call for the lifting of restrictions against businesses and churches put in place by the governor to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The St. Mary’s County commissioners have recently discussed the possibility of the county setting its own reopening timeline, although some of the commissioners continue to say they will defer to the advice from local health officials.
As of Thursday morning, the St. Mary’s health department reported nine deaths and 290 cases of COVID-19.
Christine Ross, president and CEO of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce, said that while grateful to begin the first phase of the economic recovery, “We are concerned, however, about the emerging ‘different rules for different jurisdictions’ method to reopening and what it will mean for employers who run businesses in multiple parts of the state. This patchwork approach could prove detrimental for employers and their employees, who are already in the midst of navigating a difficult and evolving crisis situation.”
In her statement, she said chamber members “are anxious to return to work,” and urged the governor to communicate and engage with the business community throughout the recovery process.