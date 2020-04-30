Hogan mandates testing for nursing home residents and staff

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced an executive order Wednesday afternoon requiring universal testing of all residents and staff at all Maryland nursing homes regardless of whether they are symptomatic or not.
Hogan said that of the 20,849 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state as of Wednesday, 4,011 of those cases are at 143 different Maryland nursing homes, accounting for 19% of the state’s total. Even more concerning, the governor said, is that nursing homes account for 46% of the 985 deaths resulting from COVID-19.
Hogan said testing at nursing homes would be prioritized based upon an imminent outbreak or a current rising threat of an outbreak.
Under the executive order it will also be mandatory for all facilities to comply with state strike teams.
Nursing homes will also be required to have a medical professional, such as a physician, nurse practitioner, physician’s assistant or registered nurse evaluate all residents on a daily basis.
Any staff who tests positive will be discharged into isolation, the governor said.
In order to ensure continuity of care, facilities will be required to establish emergency surge staffing plans. To help with the process, Hogan also announced Wednesday that the state will be supplementing its strike teams with “bridge teams” that will provide emergency clinical staffing to nursing homes that are experiencing a crisis.
Hogan said each bridge team will consist of a registered nurse and five to seven aides, which should be sufficient to care for up to 100 nursing home residents per shift. The bridge teams consist of a total of 260 nurses and aides who have been contracted with the Maryland Department of Health.
In addition, Hogan said he was concerned that a few nursing home operators were not complying with state directives.
To that end, Hogan announced the appointment of Col. Eric Allely, state surgeon of the Maryland National Guard, to serve as an emergency safety and compliance officer for Maryland nursing homes.
Allely will be directing a multiagency team to ensure compliance with state law, Hogan said.
Poultry plant workers assessed
Hogan also announced sending an incident management team to the Eastern Shore to help control outbreaks in poultry plant workers. Hogan said the state has 262 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with poultry workers in Maryland.
“These outbreaks are a serious public health concern and threat to Maryland’s leading agricultural industry and the nation’s food supply chain,” Hogan said.
Hogan said that he, and governors from 17 states who are home to meat processing plants, had just completed a call with the White House and warned of the possible interruption of processing due to the virus and its impact on national supply chain issues.
In response to the issue, Hogan announced sending a Maryland incident management team to the Delmarva region. He said the state had opened a COVID-19 testing site at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury specifically to test workers at area chicken processing plants. He said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would also have a team on the ground in the area later Wednesday, and that the state had requested and been granted a Federal Emergency Management Agency liaison to expedite other federal assistance.
Health care heroes lauded
Hogan gave notice to all front-line medical workers and declared Saturday to be Health Care Heroes Day. In honor of front-line medical workers several government buildings and stadiums, including the state capitol building in Annapolis, Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore will be lit up in blue.
Hogan said the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and the U.S. Army’s Thunderbirds will be performing a flyover in honor of health care workers. Hogan also asked residents to also join in lighting the state up in blue to honor these heroes.