Hogan opens restaurants for in-door dining

Restaurants across the state were finally given the go-ahead that many were waiting for last week.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced that restaurants could open for in-door dining at 50% capacity as of 5 p.m. Friday, June 12.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, June 19, indoor gyms, martial arts, dance, and other indoor studio fitness activities can reopen at 50% capacity with strict health, distancing and sanitization measures, Hogan’s order states.
On Monday, he noted that the state’s COVID-19 positivity test rate dropped to 6.55%. Calvert’s rate was 2.43%. ICU beds — one of the state’s key recovery metrics — dropped below 300 for the first time since April 6.
According to calverthealth.org, “If we continue to act with consideration for our family and neighbors, it’s possible that we may see cases drop near zero this summer. This should be our goal as we think about children going through chemotherapy, first responders with diabetes and co-workers with chronic health conditions who want to safely return to their jobs.”
Last week, the Calvert commissioners extended a state of emergency another 30 days through mid-July.
“Extending our local declaration of emergency simply allows the county to remain at a heightened state of readiness that enables staff to respond immediately in the event of an increase in COVID-19 cases,” Commissioners President Kelly McConkey said in a press release. “It does not impact our ability or intent to continue with a phased reopening. There are many unknowns as we confront the short- and long-term impacts of this pandemic, so we will take every precaution to protect our residents.”
The declaration was initially executed on March 17.
The commissioners voted in April and May to extend the declaration an additional 30 days.
