Hogan says dining can resume in Maryland on Friday

Restaurants and other businesses got more good news Wednesday as Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced that more businesses could open their doors beginning today or next Friday, June 19, as part of the state’s ongoing Roadmap to Recovery.
Hogan announced that indoor dining across the state will be able to resume at 50% capacity beginning today, Friday, June 11, at 5 p.m., so long as businesses continue to follow strict public health requirements. Hogan also encouraged school systems throughout the state to hold safe outdoor graduation ceremonies.
The governor also announced that outdoor activities such as miniature golf and amusements such as go-cart riding may resume. Hogan announced the expansion of public outdoor swimming pools to 50% capacity.
Then, beginning on June 19 at 5 p.m. several additional businesses including gyms and other indoor studio-based fitness activities may begin to reopen at 50% capacity. In addition to gyms, casinos, arcades and shopping malls may also resume operations on that date.
Karen Salmon, the state’s superintendent of schools, announced during Wednesday’s press conference that school systems will be able to bring small groups of students and staff into school buildings for summer school programming. According to Salmon, this means 10 to 15 individuals at most in classrooms.
Salmon also announced that nonpublic special education schools may reopen to serve students with disabilities.
All child care providers may also reopen and will be allowed to have up to 15 children in individual rooms, according to Salmon. Sports, specifically outdoor high school sports, may resume practice and training activities within approved guidelines previously announced for youth sports programs.
The announcements come as the number of cases in the state continue to climb, but the number of hospitalizations and the positivity rate declined.
The state announced there were nearly 60,200 confirmed cases as of Thursday, including 573 in St. Mary’s County. Deaths from COVID-19 totaled 2,750 in the state, with 36 in St. Mary’s.
Limitations on restaurants stipulated
Hogan brought in Fran Phillips, the state’s deputy secretary of health, in part to provide information on the announcements regarding business reopenings that Hogan announced earlier in the news conference.
Phillips said the department of health would issue orders later that day to provide facilities with the guidance they need. With respect to indoor dining, Phillips said that in addition to keeping capacity at 50%, customers will need to be seated at least 6 feet apart, with no more than six people at a table unless they are members of the same household.
Phillips said that the orders would require customers and staff to wear masks as much as possible. No buffets or self-serve dining options will be allowed at this time, she said. Phillips also mentioned that restaurant staff should be screened for illnesses.
Phillips added that her department would also be offering directives for gyms, fitness centers and other related indoor facilities. Guidance would also be provided on the conduct of youth, amateur and professional sports as well as concerts and convention events.
Protest concerns voiced
Hogan also discussed the ongoing protests in Maryland following the death of George Floyd during a May 25 police encounter in Minneapolis. Hogan’s focus in discussing the protest was his concern, and the concern of public health officials, regarding the public health impact of large numbers of protesters congregating in one place. Referring to former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who also serves on the state’s Coronavirus Recovery Team, Hogan said Gottlieb cited a recent study that suggests the possibility of a 250% increase in the rate of COVID-19 infections as a result of mass gatherings.
Based upon this information, Hogan encouraged anyone who may have participated in protests around the state to get tested immediately for the COVID-19 virus. He also recommended that those people who had participated in protests try to avoid contact with vulnerable populations. In response, Hogan said the department of health and the Maryland National Guard would be opening multiple additional sites in Baltimore city, specifically mentioning the Baltimore Convention Center as a testing location.
With the additional testing sites, the state now has 120 testing sites statewide, the governor said.
In giving a statistical rundown of the status of the COVID-19 virus, Hogan said as of Wednesday the state has performed 451,967 COVID-19 tests, noting the testing numbers have increased 429% in the last 50 days. The state has now tested 6.4% of the population, including 100% of nursing home residents and staff.
Hogan said every important metric the state has been tracking has dropped. The statewide positivity rate is down to 7.2%, which is a decrease of over 73% from where the rate stood 55 days ago, he said.
Hospitalizations are at their lowest point since April 10 at 960, while ICU admissions are currently 380, an eight-week low.