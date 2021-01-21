Learning loss is affecting students of almost all demographics, with virtual learning being the main culprit, according to Gov. Larry Hogan.
Hogan (R) gave a press conference from Annapolis on Jan. 21, joined by Superintendent of Schools Karen B Salmon. Hogan issued a public challenge to all local public school boards in the state, saying there is no public health reason for school boards to not allow students to return to public schools.
Hogan expressed his desire for all public schools in the state to reopen their doors by March 1. He aligned his own wish for successful school reopenings with that of newly-inaugurated US president Joe Biden, who said during the transition of power that he wants to see schools reopen within the first 100 days of his presidency.
“This really isn’t controversial,” Hogan said. “The science is clear. Nearly everyone wants to get our kids back into school.”
“This is a top priority that has strong and broad bipartisan support.”
All public schools were ordered to close last March after Hogan declared a state of emergency, when COVID-19 was discovered in Maryland.
The learning loss, Hogan said, is expected to be around 5-9 months, disproportionately affecting students of color, and low-income and disadvantaged students. Many debates around reopening have included the impact on students when they learn at home as opposed to in a classroom. Hogan added that the distribution of the vaccine has given an indication that the state’s health metrics could be reaching a plateau. The Maryland positivity rate as of Thursday, according to Hogan, was 7.66 percent, a 20-percent decrease.
“While school systems have made strides with remote learning, far too many students remain unable to thrive in such an environment,” Hogan said. “There can be no debating that online learning has taken an unmistakable toll on students, families and educators.”
State health officials presented new guidance pertaining to reopening schools on Thursday. Acting Deputy Secretary of Health Dr. Jinlene Chan also joined Hogan at his presser, told reporters on Thursday that the guidance is based on information learned in other states, and other counties, and is based on several considerations.
The first consideration, she said, is that evidence does not support the claim that sending students back to classrooms would increase community spread. Schools have reopened in setting where spread is low, and reopening didn’t lead to a rise in cases, she said. Schools have also been able to provide in-person instruction in places with higher community spread, including in Maryland jurisdictions.
The next consideration is that school transmission is relatively uncommon when schools enforce safety guidelines effectively. This includes distancing, use of masks, and sanitation, she said. In school outbreaks that have occurred, evidence showed that schools did not effectively enforce guidelines, she added.
The final consideration, she said, is that school closures, and pandemic isolation, are causing many students to fall behind academically, which could have long-lasting impacts if state officials don’t act now.
“Some studies are also showing growing signs of depression and anxiety from pandemic isolation, due in part to long-term school closures,” Dr. Chan said. “They also disrupt the availability of school-based programs that are really important to children and to families across the state such as school meals, mental health and psychological services.”