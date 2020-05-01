Home is where my heart is, as well as my sweatpants

Every morning when I get out of bed, I exhale a sigh of relief for a few reasons: I don’t have to rush out the door for a 40-minute drive, there’s no pressure to fix up my hair and I remember my self-proclaimed dress code consists of sweatpants, slippers and often a robe.
This pandemic has forced many to telework. That includes me, my colleagues at The Enterprise and my work proximity associates, who I often refer to as Mom and Dad. When I think of the restrictions the coronavirus has caused, the thousands of claims for unemployment insurance that have been filed and the overall inconvenience to daily life, I try to be grateful for what I do have — a love for being at home.
My morning routine has quickened significantly. My hair care takes only a couple minutes. I used to try a few different styles before picking one for work. But now I do a quick tussle and fluff and let the afro be. I smirk at my button-down shirts, slacks and dress shoes in my closet who probably miss the attention, although I don’t miss them at all. I go straight for the comfy section and throw on a pair of sweatpants, socks (two pairs depending on the temperature in the house), my go-to sparkly slippers and a long sleeve shirt, hoodie or robe (fluffy and pink, borrowed from said work proximity associate mentioned above) depending on availability and my consistency to do the laundry.
I take my time going downstairs because I don’t have to commute from Hughesville to California and there’s no traffic on Route 235 to ruin my mornings. If I’m lucky, one of my work proximity associates, the one who goes by Mom, will make breakfast before returning to her work station in the upstairs bedroom. I go to mine in the dining room, while Dad works from his in the family room.
There are some things I miss, like interacting with my coworkers every day. But our morning Skype meetings do help. Boredom does strike every once in a while, but I stay entertained through books, Netflix shows and my new found hobby, jigsaw puzzles.
For the most part, I don’t mind being home every day, at least so far. My introverted nature has a high tolerance for staying. But it’s possible my feelings could eventually change if this keeps up.Twitter: @KristenEntNews