HOPE raising funds for COVID-19 relief

A community group in Lexington Park is raising funds to continue providing for those hit by unemployment.
HOPE, based in the Church of the Ascension in Lexington Park, has been around since 1990, providing supplies and funds to those in need in the county. The group says it has helped at least 46,000 households totaling 184,000 people, and has raised $1 million in funds for emergency needs since opening three decades ago.
But rising financial insecurity due to COVID-19 has strained many charities from their resources.
Maryland unemployment data shows that from March 15 to April 25 this year, about 4,845 have made an initial claim for unemployment in St. Mary’s.
The fundraiser’s operator, Andrew Ellison of Prince Frederick, is not affiliated with HOPE, but said he connected with HOPE “to put this effort together to help the county” prior to his upcoming deployment in the Air National Guard.
Ellison is also working with Calvert Family Advocates, which supports social services and provides resources to at-risk families, in Prince Frederick to raise funds for families.
Cash from the HOPE fund will go to local residents who have lost income or jobs due to the virus, according to the group’s GoFundMe.
The HOPE fundraiser has so far raised almost $2,000 out of its ambitious $25,000 goal.
For more information on the fundraiser, visit www.gofundme.com/f/stmaryscounty. To contact the HOPE office, call 301-737-2870 from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday.
Free future tickets for moms available
With you-know-what closing museums down indefinitely, the Friends of St. Clement’s Island and the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are offering free future-admission tickets to moms this Mother’s Day. The tickets can be purchased on the museums’ store website, and will be mailed in gift packaging.
The museum stores are also offering discounted Mother’s Day gift packages for $49.99, wrapped in gift packaging. Buyers can also request a special message to Mom when ordering.
To order the free tickets, or gift packages, visit the museum store’s website at friendsmuseumstore.square.site.
Pax museum seeks board applicants
The board of directors of the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Association is currently seeking applicants for board memberships.
The board of the nonprofit is responsible for governance of the museum, providing strategic planning and goals to the museum staff, and supporting the mission and vision of the museum. Members of the board help direct the museum’s future, and develop exhibits, special events, educational programs and many other areas.
The museum seeks a diverse board with backgrounds in retail, small business, law, management, publicity, and so on, not just engineering and aviation experience.
Interested parties should prepare two quick paragraphs for submission to the board, including the applicant’s background that would further the mission and goals of the museum, and why the applicant is interested in joining the board.
The board will accept submissions until May 31, via email at boardofdirectors@paxmuseum.org.
For more information about the museum, visit www.paxmuseum.org.
Health dept. has new environmental health director
The St. Mary’s County Health Department appointed Heather Moritz as the new director for its environmental health division, the agency reported Tuesday.
Moritz previously served as environmental health deputy director at the health department, and replaces Daryl Calvano, who recently retired after nearly 33 years of working for the state.
The environmental health division is responsible for public health concerns related to water safety, such as drinking water, groundwater, recreational water, wastewater, food safety, zoonotic infections, such as rabies and insect-borne illness, air quality and indoor environments.
Ballots roll out
Mail-in ballots for the 2020 primary election have been sent out by the local board of elections.
Make sure your ballot is counted by mailing it in by June 2. Ballots must be filled out in black ink, and do not require two stamps, as they may say on the ballot. Postage is prepaid.
Also, remember to sign the back of the ballot before mailing it in. Ballots can be mailed to the board of elections using the return envelope included, or dropped at the board of elections in Leonardtown by 8 p.m. on June 2. The Hollywood firehouse will function as a limited in-person voting center on Election Day, June 2.
Harm reduction office open longer
The St. Mary’s health department’s harm reduction program on Signature Lane in Lexington Park has expanded on its previous limited hours, now open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The harm reduction program provides sterile needles and injection equipment as well as tips on safer injection, screenings for HIV and hepatitis C and referral to treatment, linkage to drug treatment and recovery services, tips and resources for safer sex, including condoms, and safe disposal of used syringes.
For more information, contact the office at 301-862-1680.
Wine and grape fund accepting grant applications
The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Maryland Wine and Grape Growing is accepting grant applications for funding from the Maryland Wine and Grape Promotion Fund, which promotes the production and consumption of Maryland wine and increases growth of commercial wine grapes across the state.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture is taking applications for the grape grants through May 15 at 4 p.m., but grants are contingent upon available funding.
Proposal guidelines and application forms are available on the department’s website at www.mda.maryland.gov/maryland_products/Pages/MDWine_GrapeFund.aspx.
For more information, contact Karen Fedor at karen.fedor@maryland.gov or 410-841-5773.
Don’t worry about ‘murder hornet’ here
The state department of agriculture recently noted online that it is monitoring the Asian giant hornet, known as the “murder hornet,” but that the insect was found in Washington state last year and it is “highly unlikely” that the hornet is present in Maryland.
The department said that if you have found a suspicious insect on your property, you can send pictures to ppwm.mda@maryland.gov.
New symptoms for COVID-19 released
The St. Mary’s health department recently noted in a release that the Center for Disease Control has expanded its list of symptoms of COVID-19.
Those who contract COVID-19 can experience mild to severe symptoms, including a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
Some of those infected may also experience diarrhea, and all symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
Residents who are experiencing these symptoms should contact their primary care physician, or, if you do not have a primary care physician, call the St. Mary’s COVID-19 Community Hotline Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 301-475-4911 to speak with a health department nurse.
State cops: Be wary of phone scam
The Maryland State Police recently warned through a press release to be careful when answering the phone. In a recently popular scam in the state, a caller claims to be an agent from Publisher’s Clearing House and says the person contacted has “won the grand prize,” but needs to send a $250 fee to receive the prize, often in the form of gift cards or a wire transfer.
The Federal Trade Commission offers information on reporting telephone scams, for more information, visit www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0208-phone-scams or call 1-877-FTC-HELP.
State seeks contact tracers
State health officials are seeking contact tracers through the Maryland COVID Link initiative to apply through the NORC at the University of Chicago.
Contact tracers will conduct phone interviews to find those who have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 carrier. Members of the call team will complete a remote training session during the week ending May 23, and will begin making calls as soon as they finish training.
For more information, visit the application site at careers.norc.org/en-us/job/495613/contact-tracer.