The looming threat of COVID-19 entering St. Mary’s County has prompted the county’s only hospital to change its visitor policy, and to initiate drive-up testing for the virus.
Drive-through testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, began Monday morning outside MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, where patients with a doctor’s authorization can take a swab test for the virus from their car.
The testing “keeps infected patients out of the facility,” where vulnerable patients risk being exposed to the virus, Dr. Stephen T. Michaels, the hospital’s chief operating and medical officer, said on Monday afternoon, also adding the drive-through testing keeps patients out of the emergency room, where those with more emergent needs for care could be held up by those requesting testing.
“The vast majority of patients are likely to get better,” he said, but some are more vulnerable than others.
Testing at the hospital, as of Monday, requires a physician’s approval, and the circumstances for that approval differ from patient to patient.
“A physician must use his or her best judgment,” Michaels said.
After taking the test, patients are advised to self-isolate pending the results.
The hospital advises patients to go home and stay “in a room by themselves, with their own bathroom,” Michaels said, pending confirmation of their results.
The drive-up testing only requires a photo ID and a doctor’s prescription for a test, a release from the health department says, and will be running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. For information and wait times on drive-up testing, call 301-475-6142.
The hospital has also adjusted the rules for visitors, who could potentially spread the virus throughout the hospital.
Current patients at the hospital may now only have one visitor, according to a recent update from MedStar, and no visitors younger than 18 are allowed inside except for parents of hospitalized children. Additional visitors beyond the one per person are completely barred from entering the facility, and are prohibited from stepping into hospital facilities, including lobbies, waiting rooms, cafeteria, chapels or banks.
The hospital is also filtering those visitors who are allowed inside, specifically those with flu-like symptoms, those who have traveled internationally and have not been symptom free for 14 days and those who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.
Visitors to patients diagnosed or under investigation for COVID-19 must be approved by the hospital’s vice president of medical affairs, must not be ill and will have to wear personal protective equipment.
The hospital does not have a dedicated COVID-19 unit, but is equipped with negative pressure rooms, which help isolate contaminants, according to hospital spokesperson Holly Meyer.
“We’ve got an excellent partnership with the health department here, as well as with the St. Mary’s County government,” Michaels said, noting those in the St. Mary’s medical field have “just been unbelievably helpful during this public health emergency.”
Across the street in Leonardtown, at the St. Mary’s Detention Center, only video visitation is allowed for inmates as of last Friday, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Cpl. Julie Yingling, and programs such as religious services and GED courses at the jail have been canceled until further notice.
