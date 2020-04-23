Hospital, community work together during pandemic

The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation has established a weekly drive accepting donations of personal protection equipment, food donations and additional materials to service the needs of the community hospital's patients and staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The foundation calls its project Thankful Thursdays, an effort to centralize donations that community businesses, members and organizations may want to make to the hospital. The foundation held its third and fourth weekly drives on April 9 and 16 at the Irene Davis Pavilion across the street from the hospital with consistent donations from the community.
Susan Mudd Vogel, executive director of the foundation, has lead the coordination of community donations to the hospital during the pandemic. Mudd Vogel said the goal was to eliminate the need for citizens to come into the medical center and create a safe way to donate needed items.
She said that the effort started slow with auxiliary members bringing in baked goods for the health care workers, but a large community response prompted the foundation to establish the weekly event. More community organizations began to get involved and donate, specifically through the foundation's COVID-19 response fund, where citizens can make cash gifts to the foundation to support additional personal protection equipment.
"It's been nothing short of amazing," Mudd Vogel said. "We have restaurants coming to donate food for our staff, we have people who are donating through the work and technology of 3D printing, the sky is the limit."
Mudd Vogel said the goal is to continually learn about community groups and organizations who want to give back to health care workers but are not currently aware of the foundation and its efforts.
"I need to make sure that we are able to thank them too," Mudd Vogel said. "I think the message for our community is to keep it coming, our staff is so appreciative and so grateful."
Craig Renner, director of marketing and communications for CRMC, credited Mudd Vogel and the foundation team for setting up a structure to log donations and coordinate food deliveries. Renner said the hospital has been able to capitalize on community response amid the growing crisis, ensuring that clinical staff has an appropriate level of protection equipment to wear at all times.
"The outpouring of support has been so strong," Renner said. "We put out the word that we are going to have these and the very first day we got PPE mask donations, incredibly helpful to our efforts and it continues to grow."
Renner credited the College of Southern Maryland and St. Mary's Ryken High School for an equipment donation of over 2,000 masks. Renner said that 130 meals were delivered to the staff on April 10 from multiple restaurants in the county.
"It has just been tremendously gratifying," Renner said. "I know our staff sees it as something that helps us thank them, as they are putting in tremendous long hours under a lot of pressure to continue to deliver quality health care services in this time of crisis."
"You can imagine we have processes in place for how to distribute so that everybody feels the love and feels appreciated," Mudd Vogel said. "My main goal over there is to make sure that our hospital continues to run and provide the best quality care it can."
Mudd Vogel credited the volunteer group Southern Maryland Mask Makers as a "lynchpin in our community" amid the pandemic. The group was established April 1 by Stephanie Buck, Jennifer Clancy and Paula Schiller with the idea of supporting local clinics, hospitals and first responders with handmade masks, caps and other protective wear.
Clancy said the goal was recognizing the need in the community for personal protection equipment, specifically among essential personnel. The volunteers on Facebook alone grew to 350 in one week and now sits at over 500, not counting other donors offline.
"We are recognizing that people are desiring a way to work together again, because we are all so socially distant that we are lacking interaction," Clancy said. "So by having the Facebook group and everyone is chatting and messaging each other and exchanging goods and services to get this need met, it's such a beautiful thing to see."
Clancy said the group supports not only medical providers and first responders, but also local grocery stores, mail carriers and nursing homes. She said that the group produced close to 1,000 masks in its first week and had requests for an additional 600.
"We need our volunteers, they're instrumental, they're just as essential to the cause as anything else," Clancy said. "Masks are now the essential wardrobe piece so we need everyone to pitch in."
Buck said that the influx of community support has prompted the women to delegate mask making to other members of the community who want to help the cause. Buck said community members are now going to fabric stores to purchase needed supplies, the preferred being 100% cotton and elastic.
"Really this is a volunteer-based organization, so the more volunteers we can have in this community and beyond, the better," Buck said. "It's absolutely humbling to see all of these people come out together and help each other."
Mudd Vogel said the hospital has processes in place to get the donated masks to the staff and provide education on how to preserve and sanitize them. Renner said the masks are not only applied to the staff, but anyone else who may have to enter the hospital.
"Every one that we get in we are incredibly grateful for and that really does show just how it goes all the way down to the grassroots level," Renner said. "I think it absolutely reflects that symbiotic relationship that the hospital has with the community it serves."
Interested donors are asked to visit crmcfoundation.org or reach out to SOMD Mask Makers on Facebook.