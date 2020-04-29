Hospital officials praise staff for crisis response

In Calvert County, ground zero in the current global struggle against COVID-19 is arguably the community’s hospital.
As of Monday morning, CalvertHealth Medical Center’s staff had tested 540 individuals for COVID-19, either at the hospital or via its drive-thru testing.
There have been 85 people who have tested positive, 451 tested negative and four cases pending, according to the facility’s website.
Late last week, three members of the hospital’s administration, including two medical doctors, spoke with The Calvert Recorder about how the facility is coping with the coronavirus.
When the health crisis began, patients planning for elective surgeries were told to delay the procedure if at all possible.
“Discuss this with your surgeon and [health care] provider,” said Dr. Theodore Tsangaris, CHMC’s chief medical officer and vice president of Medical Affairs. “Can this wait without causing harm, or is it needed for continuing your care? We open up operating rooms in certain cases where the delay could cause harm. We are constantly re-evaluating cases.”
Although some might be under the impression that bringing a non-coronavirus patient to CHMC’s emergency room is ill-advised, hospital officials say that is not the case.
“We don’t want people staying home with pains,” said Dr. Stephanie Dabulis, chair and medical director of CHMC’s Emergency Department. “We have been able to see patients, and we are open for every emergency. The quality of care has been the same. We have plenty of staff, still up and running.”
Dabulis advised, “if you are coming to the ER, please call ahead if you have symptoms of COVID-19. As for masks, if you don’t present one, one will be provided. This is according to state guidelines.”
Diane M. Couchman, a registered nurse and CHMC’s chief nursing officer, said that the hospital stays of patients who don’t have the coronavirus or any of its symptoms have not been extended.
“If it isn’t medically necessary for a patient to stay, they are sent home,” said Couchman. “The emergency department also discharges patients if they don’t show symptoms [of COVID-19].”
The hospital officials agree that staff’s work ethic has been commendable during the health crisis.
“Our focus is on making sure staff is safe, and the community is cared for,” said Couchman. “We have asked staff to step out of its comfort zone to help. The staff has done a phenomenal job learning new skills.”
As for asking staff to work longer hours, Couchman affirmed, “nobody’s working 5/12 [five days a week, 12 hours a day].”
As for the overall health of the staff, Couchman stated, “as of today, we have had no providers or staff test positive for COVID-19. People are tired — it’s been exhaustive. Everybody has pulled together. It’s a big win that all of our staff is still healthy.”
Tsangaris noted that the facility’s physicians have also remained healthy and a strong part of the strategy has been “communicating” with daily and weekly updates plus weekend conference calls.
Of the emergency department, Debulis said, “the mental health of our department has made us feel safe. We have pulled together as a team.” Debulis added that she feels “there’s a military level of camaraderie” among the staff that has sustained them.
Couchman affirmed “it’s been business as usual” at CHMC’s Family Birth Center and there have been plenty of new arrivals. She added that the unit has been closed to certain people in order to minimize the number of individuals in the center at one time.
“They are working hard to be self-contained,” Couchman said.
The hospital’s visitor policy, which was revised to address the coronavirus crisis, remains in effect. The facility is not permitting visitors into the medical center. There are a few exceptions, including critical or end-of-life care situations, laboring mother support persons, caregivers of patients 17 or under, infusion patient support persons (limited to one) and persons serving as surrogate decision-makers.
According to the CHMC website, “all visitors will be screened upon arrival and will be provided a wristband to indicate they are permitted in the facility.
Visitors with a fever or cough will not be permitted. As a reminder for visitors who meet the exception criteria, no visitors under the age of 18 will be permitted in the medical center unless they are the parent of a child receiving care. This includes siblings of patients and newborn infants.”
Hospital officials also remind the public that visitors will be screened upon entry to the medical center. While “therapy dogs” aren’t permitted in the medical center, service animals will continue to be allowed.
For more information on CHMC’s current status, go to www.calverthealthmedicine.org
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY