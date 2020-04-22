How one church is dealing with COVID-19

COVID-19 didn’t stop religious and spiritual movements in Calvert County, but it did cause a change in methods.
Bishop William Patton Jr., pastor of Calvert Lighthouse Tabernacle, said he has been live streaming services on Sunday morning and Wednesday evening on the church’s website, calvertlighthousemd.com, from a studio he set up in his basement.
Since he also plays the keyboard and sings, Patton said the online services have sort of been a “one-man show.”
He switched things up a bit on April 12, by having a drive-thru service in the church’s parking lot at 40 Clay Hammond Road in Prince Frederick. That involved five or six men directing traffic and Patton and two others on a makeshift platform under a canopy, all practicing social distancing.
“It’s much easier for me to do drive-thru church,” he said. “We’re able to see each other and not feel so isolated.”
Less than half of the congregation showed up, however, probably for various reasons, including the fact that people can’t use a restroom on the property. Nonetheless, Patton said he will probably continue having Sunday drive-thru services.
Patton also offers Bible studies at noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Zoom, an app or website that allows interaction by multiple participants.
Children and youth ministries have expanded in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, he said, noting that Zoom is also used for those on Sundays and Thursdays. Before, children and youth would only meet on Sunday. “We’ll keep it once a week” when things return to normal, he said of the Zoom small group meetings. “That’s been a positive because we ‘touch’ the kids more” throughout the week with it.
“The hardest part for our church is the financial part,” said Patton, who’s been pastoring the church since 2002.
He explained that donations have declined due to people either not working or having their hours reduced.
In addition, a food pantry that the church hosts has seen a doubling of those it serves. As a result, Lighthouse Tabernacle has expanded its drive-thru food pantry from once to twice a month: the first and third Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m.
Patton said the church buys food from the Maryland Food Bank and picks it up from End Hunger in Calvert County’s warehouse the day before the distribution date.
Diana Newsome, who started the church’s food pantry four years ago, said End Hunger also donates items.
Newsome said the food bank ministry “is an absolute joy because when we can bless others, it gives people hope. In this time of crisis, hope is what you’re looking for.”
Although Patton said he’s been preparing for such a financial hit for a while — the church began offering online and text giving six years ago — it is still taking its toll.
Patton said he considered applying for a loan from the federal government, but decided against it for now. Citing the Small Business Administration’s $350 billion loan fund — which was tapped out as of last week — Patton said he didn’t want to take on a loan in the midst of the crisis.
Although some of it might not have to be paid back, Patton said that unless things get worse, he won’t apply for a loan.
He’s forgoing his salary, he said, adding that he also isn’t eligible for unemployment.
Patton expressed distaste for the March 23 executive order of Gov. Larry Hogan (R) that declared liquor stores, but not churches, as essential.
The order was supported by state Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), primarily for economic reasons. Patton called the decision “a slap in the face to people who have faith and lean on their faith.”
“We’re in a new world,” he said. “The church will survive. We just have to deal with people in a different way.”
