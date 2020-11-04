Incumbent Rep. Steny Hoyer has been reelected for Maryland’s 5th Congressional District for a 21st term, although he came in behind his Republican challenger in his home county, St. Mary’s.
At 67%, Hoyer (D-Md. 5th) won the highest percentage of votes across his district, which includes Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert counties as well as portions of southern Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties, allowing him to fend off his Republican challenger Chris Palombi and once again keep his seat. Nearly 300,000 votes had been tallied as of Wednesday morning, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.
In St. Mary's, however, Palombi won more votes, about 60% total as of preliminary, unofficial results posted early Wednesday. In Calvert County, Palombi also topped Hoyer winning about 57% of votes, but the incumbent easily won over Charles County voters, garnering about 64% of their total votes, as well as majorities of district voters in Prince George's and Anne Arundel.
Hoyer said he is “honored to once again receive the support of Marylanders in he Fifth District” in a release sent Tuesday night. “As we look toward the 117th Congress, I'll continue to champion issues that matter greatly to my constituents. … As our nation continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, I'll work with my colleagues to enact legislation that delivers relief to families and small businesses struggling during this uncertain time.”
The congressman has represented the district since 1981, and touts his work on protecting access to affordable health care, expanding access to economic opportunity and ensuring local military bases and other federal facilities have resources they need.
Voting centers in Southern Maryland, especially in Calvert County, were busy for most of Election Day. During a Maryland State Board of Elections briefing Tuesday night, representatives said some vote centers in St. Mary’s and Calvert remained open past 8 p.m. to allow every resident in line to vote.
“We have already seen impressive turnout in Maryland, and voters young and old have demonstrated great resiliency in their ability to navigate new voting processes amidst the pandemic,” Emily Scarr, Maryland Public Interest Research Group Foundation director, said in a release. “As we wait for results we should rest assured that our elections staff in Maryland and nationwide are doing the painstaking work of ensuring every vote is counted in a secure manner. This is democracy at work.”
Regarding mail-in ballots, state elections board staff claimed during the briefing it is too early to say how long it will take them to count all since they are not yet sure how many ballots there will be to count.