Only three days before being scheduled to travel to Great Mills for its season opener on Friday night, the Huntingtown High School football team has been put on hiatus for two weeks after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Vashawne Gross, Huntingtown athletic director, and football coach Paul Friel both confirmed on Tuesday that the Hurricanes' scheduled season opener this Friday, March 12, against Great Mills High and their March 19 game against Chopticon High have been postponed and it is likely only one of them will be made up before the end of the season.
As of Tuesday night, only one Hurricanes' player tested positive for COVID-19. Regardless, the team is prohibited from playing or practicing until March 23.
"When this season started we were hoping to get at least one or two games in before any of the teams got impacted by COVID," Friel said. "Now, we're still hoping to get three games in and maybe a fourth. Every team has a bye week on the schedule, so we could still play five games before the end of the season, but we're hoping to at least get in a fourth."
Huntingtown has already missed one scrimmage against Northern High because the Patriots had been sidelined under the COVID-19 restrictions for two weeks in late February and early March. Northern will play its first game on March 19 against Patuxent High and the Hurricanes are now looking at the prospect of opening their season on March 26 against the Patuxent Panthers.
"It looked as though we were going to go into our first game without a scrimmage," Friel said. "We were going to open the season at Great Mills this Friday without any scrimmages before this happened. And now we might be facing Patuxent without any scrimmages and they will have had one scrimmage and two real games by then."
Fall sports had just resumed for football, soccer, field hockey and cross country. One of the first games in Calvert included a Huntingtown hosted a pair of soccer scrimmages on Tuesday evening, with the Hurricanes' boys edging Northern, 2-1, while the girls were upended by the Patriots, 5-1, largely thanks to a hat trick from Northern senior Rachel Deresky.
The football team's practice that evening was canceled when the player reported to Friel and school administrators that he had tested positive for COVID-19 that day. None of the other sports have been impacted by this.
"He was feeling sick over the weekend and he was waiting to get a test on Tuesday, so I told him not to come to practice on Monday," Friel said. "We didn't know at the time if he had COVID, but I told him it wasn't worth taking the chance of getting anyone else infected. Hopefully we'll be okay the next two weeks then we can get back on the field and get ready for Patuxent."