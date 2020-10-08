With the Election Day a little more than a month away, there are important deadlines for would-be voters coming up in October.
The Maryland State Board of Elections appears to be working hard to ensure voters have all the information they need as Nov. 3 draws near, providing frequent notices over the last month or so on those deadlines, promoting mail-in voting due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and even announcing who was awarded the contract to print this year’s ballots.
“It is essential that all eligible Maryland residents have the opportunity to participate in the general election being held November 3,” said Maryland State Board of Elections Administrator Linda Lamone in a news release.
The deadline to register to vote and to verify registration information prior to the election is Tuesday, Oct. 13. To register online, go to voterservices.elections.maryland.gov.
Online is not only one way to register to vote.
Those here wishing to register also may do so at local elections board offices in La Plata, Leonardtown or Prince Frederick.
The Maryland State Board of Elections website also lists Motor Vehicle Administration offices and health departments among additional sites to fill out a voter registration application.
“For those who have not yet registered to vote, we strongly encourage you to do so. If you have already registered, please take this opportunity to review your voter registration information online and make any necessary updates. This will help ensure you have a seamless voting experience,” Lamone said.
There is still another opportunity to register to vote after the Oct. 13 deadline. Registration opens again during early voting and on Election Day. Would-be voters on those dates can register at the voting center in their county.
See below for information about early voting centers and Election Day voting locations.
“To make in-person voting safe, voters must remain six feet apart and wear a mask. To maintain proper distancing, the number of voters permitted inside a voting center at one time may be limited. This may result in lines and wait times,” a news release from the Maryland State Board of Elections states.
State elections officials suggested those wising to cast in-person ballots do so over the weekends during early voting or between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Election Day.
There also are ballot drop boxes at various locations in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
Maryland officials have been promoting mail-in voting to ensure public health due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mail-in ballots reportedly started being sent out to voters Thursday, Sept. 24.
“Due to COVID-19, all Marylanders are encouraged to vote by mail and must request a mail-in ballot from the State Board of Elections or their local board of elections by Oct. 20, 2020. The Board automatically sent most eligible voters an application for a mail-in ballot along with a postage-paid return envelope in late August,” a news release states.
Earlier in the month, the U.S. Postal Service issued notification cards to postal customers stating, “if you plan to vote by mail, plan ahead.” The card has been the subject of criticism due to the potential to cause confusion among Maryland voters. It advises that mail-in ballots be requested “at least 15 days before Election Day” and recommends adding postage “to the return envelope if needed.”
Do “not wait until 15 days before Election Day, November 3, to request a mail-in ballot. A voter’s request for a mail-in ballot in Maryland must be received by their local board of elections no later than October 20,” a release from the Maryland State Board of Elections reads. “Additionally, no postage is required to return a ballot that a voter received by mail.”
State elections officials advise that if a voter requested a ballot be emailed to them, the voter will need to print it out and pay the postage to mail it in. They remind voters that having a ballot sent to them by mail will therefore save time and money.
“Receiving your ballot by mail is free and more convenient than receiving it by email,” Lamone said. “To save time and money, request that your ballot be mailed. This will also make Maryland’s vote counting process more efficient because local election judges will not have to hand copy ballots.”
Rather than wait until the Oct. 20 deadline, state elections officials urge voters to return applications for a mail-in ballot as soon as possible.
“After receiving a mail-in ballot, there is no need to wait. Complete it, sign the envelope, and send it at your earliest convenience,” a news release states.
As for that printing contract for ballots, it went to Taylor Corp. out of Minnesota. This is a change in vendor from the June primary. Those ballots were reportedly printed by SeaChange.
For more information on the upcoming election, deadlines and voting centers, go to www.elections.maryland.gov.