Following being shut down by the county health department due to multiple complaints, a Mechanicsville salon’s potential COVID-19 exposures went public.
“Multiple cases of COVID-19 have been associated with the business,” Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster said through a spokesperson on Tuesday, regarding the Expressions of Beauty salon, where health officials said last Friday potential exposures to the virus could have occurred at the salon on Sept. 12, 16, 17 and 18, the day when the salon was shut down due to several inspections.
The health department doesn’t normally release notices for public exposure to the virus from businesses — usually that is handled through contact tracing. Hairdressers, in particular, must keep a list of customers and their phone numbers to assist in contact tracing efforts.
But Expressions of Beauty did not provide that list when a positive case was identified, according to the health department.
“Language from the owner at the time did not suggest any intent to comply with providing our agency with this information,” Brewster said.
Eventually, the salon complied, on Sept. 27 — two days after the public exposure notice went out. In that time period, the health department had also temporarily expanded testing hours for the weekend, in part due to the potential exposures.
Before the exposure, health officials noted the salon had been visited by inspectors five times due to community complaints.
Most of the time, if those complaints are grounded in violation of public health orders, the health department relies on educating businesses of the rules, rather than shutting businesses down.
At one point, on April 10, the salon had been visited by the sheriff’s office as it had been allegedly operating on an appointment basis prior to salons being permitted to do so, and the matter was referred to the health department, according to information obtained by a public records request.
After the first four complaints, the health department issued an order for immediate compliance to the salon on July 16, and performed two follow-up inspections. Later on, a fifth complaint and inspection found the salon had been operating out of compliance, and “in a manner that could pose an unreasonable risk of the spread of COVID-19,” and thus, the salon was ordered to be closed on Sept. 18.
An order for closure is in effect until “the state of emergency has been terminated and the proclamation of the catastrophic health emergency has been rescinded,” or if Brewster determines the business can reopen with modified features.
After being shut down, Ashley Ednie, the salon’s owner, posted a viral video on Facebook claiming she had been “harassed” by the health department since reopening on May 19.
“They care about their power. They don’t care about your health, they don’t care about my health. It’s all about the power,” she said in the video.
Ednie did not answer a request to comment on the matter.
In the video, which has received 955 comments and over 2,200 shares after being posted on Sept. 19, Ednie says she has been “treated like a criminal” by the health department, which she said threatened her with criminal charges which can result in a fine and a year’s incarceration.
“Prison? For what? Trying to work and being a tax-paying citizen? Riots are OK, protests are OK, going to Walmart, football stadiums, that’s all OK, but please, close my small business to protect us,” she said in the video, flanked by salon employees.
Ednie said she was “harassed” by the health department because she does not wear a mask for health reasons. She said she carries a doctor’s note regarding that “at all times.”
“I will not be brainwashed, and I will fight,” she said in the video, requesting viewers to help her keep the salon open.
