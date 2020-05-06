It's feeling like spring

This is usually my favorite time of the year.
In college, this was when your 10-page final papers were mostly in, you discovered you had two actual final exams instead of four, people were playing frisbee and tennis and getting oyster cuts in the St. Mary’s River, and seniors were running May Day and gearing up to graduate.
But that’s not happening this year, so I’ve got to figure out how to enjoy this.
Some friends in the Gen Z/Millennial age range have said this virus is making us regress into our middle school selves, locked in playing video games and browsing the web until 3 a.m. I’m trying to fight that feeling because it’s becoming more true to me every day.
I carried out my usual warm weather routine of bleaching some highlights into my hair and breaking out some colorful pants, and updated my playlist to feature some upbeat ‘80s tunes. Anything it takes to catch that springtime feeling.
As far as going outside and enjoying the lovely weather, we’re bound by the guidance allowing outdoor exercise. My friends in Anne Arundel have been able to get a little bit of fresh air and socially distanced human contact by going on what they call “state-approved bike rides” on the Baltimore-Annapolis trail. Social distancing helps us appreciate the small blessings we have, like having a bike and a nearby trail.
I tried, a while ago, to get my bike out for a ride. In a stroke of genius, the weekend before Gov. Larry Hogan (R) issued the stay-at-home order, I brought my bike down to the county from my parents’ house. It’s not in good shape. That thing has gone through a lot sitting in the garage and is going to need a tune up. But I’ve never wanted to ride it more, just to get out and do something.