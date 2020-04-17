It's time to start learning again in St. Mary's, kids

The coronavirus pandemic and all of the fallout from precautions being put in place to stem its spread are certainly taking a toll on everyone over the last month. Those of us with school-age children — especially those still working either out or at home — are finding it tougher than ever to balance our different aspects of life.
Work goes on, yet somehow we’ve also become part-time homeschool teachers. At least as of Tuesday, St. Mary’s public school teachers are officially back to teaching, after a seemingly absurd spring break was honored by the school board and administration (I mean, the kids were already off three weeks, right? And, families certainly weren’t supposed to be traveling anywhere other than maybe a local park for a day).
That said, my two children — one in middle school and one in high school — dutifully logged in and began working on some online assignments posted by their diligent teachers over the last two weeks, and got to work in earnest this week. Luckily, for us, each has their own device to log in with and we have decent internet access at the house. That, sadly, is not always the case for everyone. The school system has said it has laptops to hand out to those in need, but we are now in the fifth week of school closures and by most accounts those computers have not yet gone out, though some could finally make it into the hands of children as soon as today, according to a school board meeting earlier this week.
I have faith in our school system, and I know this is an unprecedented time, but it’s past time to get the resources out to those most in need. Weeks of missed learning would have a negative impact on any student, more so on those without books in their homes, internet access to study or other resources. Also, special education students, now more than ever, deserve the full and appropriate education mandated by law and by our ethical code. School administrators should be doing everything they can to reach every student.
Longer term plans should begin to be developed, and discussed with the community. We think of our teachers and educators as superheroes — because so many of them are. Now’s the time to flex those powers as kids, and parents, are relying on educators more than ever.
A high school teacher earlier this month sent out a long email to all of his students and their parents extolling the virtues of Issac Newton, who, at 22 years of age was forced to retreat to his family farm in 1665 after Cambridge University closed due to the bubonic plague. During his year of isolation, this teacher wrote, Newton was able to delve into more creative thinking without the pressures and confines of school curriculum. Quoting the teacher’s email, “Don’t let current circumstances interrupt your learning. View this as an opportunity. Be creative.”
Certainly words of wisdom for every student — study a new topic of interest, start a daily journal, pick up a paint brush, get ripped with a new workout routine or learn how to play a musical instrument. In short, see this as a moment of opportunity.
And one last final, lighter note: Cats. Anyone with a cat (and I’m guessing dogs, too) has probably found that their furry friends don’t know what to do now that someone is home all day, every day. Mine’s chosen to sleep, a lot. He also picks the perfect time for an appearance to distract me from work, like right now. And, like your bonus time with pets, enjoy this time at home with your kids — it surely won’t last forever, right?