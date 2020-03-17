Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum has instituted several measures to ensure the safety of our staff and visitors.
Measures include closures, cancellations, and postponements at our facility. These policies have been enacted to promote social distancing so as to limit in person contact between large groups of people at the park in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
Effective immediately all public tours of facilities are suspended. This includes, but is not limited to, tours of the MAC Lab, the Built by Women exhibit, and other museum spaces. Additionally, all facility buildings are closed to the public until further notice. Finally, all scheduled public activities have been cancelled or postponed through the end of March.
This includes all workshops, guided group hikes, and public events. Individuals who have already registered and paid for workshops or other park activities who would like a refund can contact Debra Rantanen at debra.rantanen@maryland.gov.