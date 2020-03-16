Joint Base Andrews increase its health protection condition, or HPCON, at 5 a.m. March 16 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.
At the direction of Col. Andrew Purath, the commander of the 11th Wing and Joint Base Andrews, the base shifted from HPCON Alpha to HPCON Bravo.
Under HPCON Bravo, people on base should:
• Implement strict hygiene, including no handshaking and wiping of common-use items.
• Self-isolate if exposed by wearing a mask or remaining at home.
• Avoid contaminated water/food or risk area.
• Communicate personal risk and symptoms.
The Department of Defense uses health protection measures to best protect base populations and the surrounding community from health risks.
“Everyone’s health remains our top priority,” Purath said in the press release. “These additional measures will help to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. We must all do our part to protect our Airmen, our families and our community.”
The additional measures are mandatory for all Joint Base Andrews service members and are highly encouraged for DoD civilian, contractor employees and family members.
Joint Base Andrews has already implemented precautions throughout the base to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, including changes to procedures at its gates and medical facilities.
The Department of Defense has instituted international and domestic travel restrictions on its people to help limit COVID-19’s spread and its impact on the force.
More information is available on the Joint Base Andrews website: www.jba.af.mil/Home/COVID-19-Coronavirus/.