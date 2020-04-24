Laptop distribution comes with hiccups

St. Mary’s public schools recently began distributing laptops to students in need, but not without challenges.
School administrators said they have reconfigured 1,000 laptops to give to students who do not have the tools to continue learning online at home since the coronavirus forced Maryland schools to close six weeks ago. The closure was recently extended to May 15.
Jake Heibel, principal of Great Mills High School, said they need more devices. They targeted roughly 130 students to receive laptops; however, about 175 kids requested that they needed one. By noon on Wednesday, Heibel said they have given out half so far.
“We weren’t exactly sure what the need is,” he told The Enterprise.
He added that of the remaining kids, they are not sure “if they all really need it” and staff will review the lists of kids who have not yet accessed the online curriculum to get a “truer number.”
Heibel said he was worried the gap would be larger, but hopes to whittle the number down.
Jeff Walker, assistant superintendent of supporting services, said the technology department has sent at least 100 laptops to each high school.
Maureen Montgomery, deputy superintendent of St. Mary’s schools, said if a school runs out of devices, they would issue more.
“If a student is not able to access the online learning opportunity, the school will make contact with the student/family to determine the reason. The schools will work with families to determine needs. The need may be met with a packet [of printed materials], a device, or some type of academic support,” Montgomery said in an email.
Another issue Heibel said the school faces is communication.
“We’re struggling getting kids in here right now” to pick up devices, he said.
The principal said they try to arrange a time students and parents can arrive for pickup, but some students are not checking their emails or communicating with their parents. Staff members have tried calling parents “or hunting them down” to pick up a device, he said.
Montgomery said laptop distribution started with seniors first so they can meet their graduation requirements.
Lisa Bachner, director of curriculum and instruction, said after the seniors have devices, they work their way down to juniors, sophomores and freshmen. Middle school students that have graduation required courses are then prioritized, followed by the remaining middle school students and then elementary school students.
She said they will continue to give as long as they have devices to give.
At the last school board meeting, Superintendent Scott Smith said 185 configured laptops were given to staff and about 850 were left for students, and another 9,000 devices exist in the school buildings that they are “not prepared to hand out.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, Montgomery said 91% of students accessed online learning platforms and they mailed approximately 2,000 paper packets.
There are approximately 18,000 students in St. Mary’s public schools.
“We do plan to find a way to meet the needs of all of our students, although there are finite resources. As you know, our budget has not been fully funded by the [county commissioners] and, therefore, we do not have a 1:1, student:device ratio,” she said.
