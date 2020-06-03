Lasting friendship brings hospital mask donation

A friendship that dates back over 20 years led to the donation of 3,000 KN95 masks to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Jason MacMaster, vice president of product development for Sketchers in Los Angeles, Calif., and Dr. Maxwell Ginsburg, director of clinical operations for CRMC, coordinated with each other from different sides of the country to make the donation possible. The two met in 1997 while attending the University of Arizona as undergraduate students, ended up as roommates and managed to stay in contact while pursing different professions.
Twenty-three years down the line, the two remained in contact through text messages, email and phone calls, and Ginsburg said he traveled to southern California once a year to visit family and friends, with the exception of this year. Concerns over the coronavirus subsequently prevented the travel.
MacMaster said that through his position with the company, he was able to establish connections with manufacturers through footwear sourcing in China. He said a connection of his in China reached out to him to see if there was a need for masks, due to the large amount of personal protection equipment available with the virus spreading in China first.
When it came to the donation to the hospital, Ginsburg said he never specifically asked MacMaster for the masks, rather MacMaster asked if they would be helpful. When asked if the hospital had dwindling supplies, Ginsburg said they were running low on masks, and the next day MacMaster was able to put Ginsburg in touch with his supply chain manager.
“With everybody being in the ER, masks seemed to be the most necessity item they were missing outside of ventilators,” MacMaster said. “I placed a personal order with my connection in China and had them shipped directly to the hospital so they could get them sooner rather than later.”
Ginsburg said that when the supply chain managers asked how many masks he needed, he was unsure how many were acceptable to request, so he threw out a random number: 3,000. He said without hesitation they responded, “Okay, no problem. We’ll get those out right away.”
Ten days later, the hospital received a box of 3,000 masks, free of charge.
“At that time, we were running quite low on N95 masks and just starting to get nervous. This particular donation was crucial and well received,” Ginsburg said. “Not only were we able to supply a good portion of the hospital staff as a whole, but the supplied masks were hailed as one of the most comfortable N95 masks they have ever worn.”
Craig Renner, director of marketing and communications for Charles Regional, said that the donation helps the hospital continue to ensure sufficient amounts of personal protective equipment for the staff.
“Mr. McMaster’s thoughtful donation is very much appreciated,” Renner said. “We continue to be pleasantly surprised by the many creative and generous ways people from near and far are showing support for our hospital, and our entire team, during the pandemic.”
MacMaster said that this was the first donation done by Sketchers that was not local, mostly because the donation was made on a personal level. MacMaster said the personal relationship was the motivation for the donation, subsequently helping out an entire hospital staff in the process.
“My family is concerned for [Ginsburg] on a personal level, it was natural to reach out to a friend and help when needed,” MacMaster said. “Just to make sure he is being safe throughout this process. I have concern for his well-being.”
Ginsburg said that through no fault of the hospital, there have been periods where they were low on KN95 masks, surgical masks, gowns, face shields, hand sanitizer and other personal protection equipment. He said the issue of limited supplies has made the staff nervous in the past and has put most if not all of them at risk.
“We had a significant number of staff become infected in the early stages of the pandemic, which could only be prevented with appropriate and readily available PPE,” Ginsburg said. “Many of the donations we have received have ensured our safety and health and, therefore, help us keep working for our community.”
MacMaster said he believes that working in industries that are not on the front lines of the pandemic but seeing the news of what’s going on drives people emotionally to help wherever possible. He said he is motivated to provide the necessity items to assist the staff who are in direct contact infected patients.
MacMaster said he will continue his donations locally in Los Angeles, to dentists, clinics, local hospitals and friends. He said most of the donations will not come in the volume that the masks came to Charles Regional.
“If I am not using them, then someone who is in need should be,” MacMaster said.
When asked how the public could help, Ginsburg said that the virus is not going away anytime soon, so the public needs to maintain social distancing. He said that the public becoming more sick can stress the hospital’s resources.
“Know that we at the hospital are here for you, but you need to be wary of what we are dealing with,” Ginsburg said. “I am optimistic that this will pass, but for now, wash your hands, wear a mask and keep your distance.”
Twitter: @RVollandIndy