Law work continues with some modifications

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, some legal operations are still proceeding. However, modifications are in place to maintain the health and safety of all parties involved.
Lawyers and attorneys operate an essential business, so proceedings are ongoing; and although the courts are closed through June 5, cases such as divorces and emergencies are being handled.
Phyllis Hotchkiss of the Law Office of P.A. Hotchkiss and Associates in Waldorf said the lawyers and attorneys at her office have been working electronically “for a very long time,” making the transition to social distancing relatively seamless.
“We are very lucky because we have been working electronically prior to the outbreak and the [stay at home] orders,” Hotchkiss said. “We are on the cloud. Everyone can access and print out the same information.”
She said that she, her secretary and her paralegal have been working from home and one of the lawyers has been going into the Waldorf office, although “not seeing clients.”
Hotchkiss added that thanks to electronics, communication is easy and she is handling the majority of her clients’ matters via telephone conferences.
“With electronics, we can communicate in every way with our clients,” Hotchkiss said. “I have been doing a lot of phone conferencing.”
She added that there is a slot in the door of her office for clients to drop papers off and have an attorney receive them with no social interaction.
Hotchkiss told the Maryland Independent there has been an uptick in divorce hearings since the coronavirus outbreak, and although this is a difficult time, the lawyers at the office “haven’t skipped a beat.”
“We are open for business and are trying very hard to do business with the courts,” Hotchkiss said. “Everything is normal except us walking into the courthouses.”
She said there has been a “slow down to some extent” of cases regarding criminal matters, auto accidents and family matters; and although those cases have seen a decline, she noted there has been an increase in people contacting her in regards to wills.
“I would like everyone — including all my clients and past clients — to stay safe. That is the most important thing,” Hotchkiss said. “Act smart and there is always a way of legally accomplishing what they need to do.”
William Burgess of William M. Burgess Law Offices in Waldorf handles personal injuries, so the cases he receives are incoming on a rolling basis.
“I handle personal injuries, so we have cases still in the pipe,” Burgess said. “We still have access to work. Most of it is done through phone contact.”
Burgess told the Maryland Independent the office is still operating under the same hours of operation and that he is still an essential worker.
“The courts are still handling emergency hearings right now, we are still essential,” Burgess said. “All of our clients, for the most part, are directly tied to whether the courts are functioning.”
Hammad Matin of The Law Office of Hammad Matin in La Plata said it is especially difficult as a criminal justice attorney to handle cases.
“I think it is a real challenge for all attorneys, especially my defense firm,” Matin said. “Criminal defense cases have to go to court to get resolved; it poses a challenge.”
Matin told the Maryland Independent that there has been a steep decline in criminal cases, most likely due to the shelter in place order recently imposed.
“There has been a pretty steep decline [in cases,]” Matin said. “People don’t have a court date, so there is less of a rush to meet with an attorney. People are being very cautious and are staying inside their homes.”
Matin said one of his main objectives, at this time, is keeping his office safe for himself, his clients and his employees.
“We are doing everything we can to make my office safe,” Matin said. “We are working really hard to practice social distancing. We try to limit their interactions with the public.”
Matin told the Maryland Independent that he is personally handling all of the meetings with clients in an effort to protect them.
“I have several people in the office,” Matin said. “We encourage all of our clients to do phone conferences via Skype, or FaceTime. If they insist on meeting in person because of the nature of their case, I will meet with them one-on-one.”
He told the Maryland Independent that it took a crisis like this for him to realize the gratitude and love he has for his career.
“It took this type of a crisis to realize how much I miss being in court and how much I miss my job,” Matin said. “I want to make sure I am more thankful when things are up and running.”
