A distance-learning website with resources for students to use from home is posted on the Charles County Public Schools website, ccboe.com. Click the Online Instructional Resources slide from the home page to access the materials.
The direct link to the CCPS online distance learning website for students is https://collections.follettsoftware.com/collection/5e62a0d7f57469001214fef7.
The site features three sections of content — elementary, middle and high — and includes appropriate resources by grade level. All of the provided resources are free, but some require a student to enter his or her CCPS-issued Microsoft 365 user name and password.
A student’s user name is their student ID number, followed by @ccboe.com. For example, 123456@ccboe.com. Last week, schools provided students with paper copies of their student ID and password information. Parents can also call 301-932-6610 during the closure to request the information.
Students are not required by CCPS to complete any of the resources during the closure. Any work completed at home will not be graded or recorded for a grade.
Parents of students who do not have access to technology or the internet can pick up resource packets at one of the eight food distribution sites open during the closure. The packets will be available starting Wednesday, March 18. The food distribution sites are open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following schools:
• Henry E. Lackey High School.
• Maurice J. McDonough High School.
• St. Charles High School.
• Westlake High School.
• Milton M. Somers Middle School.
• Indian Head Elementary School.
• Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School.
• J.P. Ryon Elementary School.
Children ages 18 and younger can visit one of the eight school sites for a bagged breakfast and lunch from CCPS food and nutrition staff. Children must be present to receive meals. Breakfast packs include shelf-stable items such as cereal, crackers and juice. Lunches include a cold sandwich, fresh fruit and vegetables, milk and juice.