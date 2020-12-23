Southern Maryland’s two MedStar hospitals both inoculated their first staff members with the COVID-19 vaccine last Friday as the company distributed its allowance of shots throughout its hospitals.
Gary Pearson, a registered nurse at MedStar St. Mary’s, was the first at the Leonardtown hospital to be vaccinated, and Dr. Erin Duquette-Quandt was the first at MedStar Southern Maryland in Clinton to be vaccinated, according to the hospitals.
The vaccines came at the end of the week the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine began rolling out to hospitals, and on the day the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA.
A spokesperson for CalvertHealth Hospital said as of Monday, the county’s only hospital had not yet received the vaccine.
MedStar Southern Maryland spokesperson Cheryl Richardson said on Monday the hospital vaccinated 55 staff on Friday, and was continuing to vaccinate throughout the week.
MedStar St. Mary’s received its initial doses of vaccine last Friday, and vaccinated 30 staff, according to Dr. Stephen Michaels, the hospital’s chief operating and medical officer. Since then, the hospital vaccinated 66 more on Monday, and will continue to keep that pace, he said.
Michaels said they started out in “a very controlled way” to protect precious vaccine, which comes in vials that usually produce six doses.
“Once you waste one vaccine, you kind of waste two,” he said.
The hospital has a list of names of staff who should be prioritized for a variety of reasons, and offers vaccine down the list.
“Everyone’s being very prompt and adhering to the process,” Michaels said. “We want to get it defrosted, diluted and into the arm as soon as possible.”
Receiving the vaccine, the two area hospitals joined University of Maryland Charles Regional in La Plata, which had inoculated its first employee two days prior.
Maryland had received 50,700 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last week. This week, the state expects 36,075 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as 104,300 doses of its competitor, the Moderna vaccine, according to a release from the governor’s office. The week after Christmas, the state is expecting 191,075 vaccines.
Michaels, who has not received the vaccine yet as he is not in contact with patients as much as others, estimated the initial batch of vaccines would run out around the new year.
As of Monday this week, pharmacy locations within the state were expecting to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to run clinics later in the week, according to the release. County health departments were awaiting 100-dose shipments of the Moderna vaccine to test the state’s supply chain.
The St. Mary’s County Health Department announced on Tuesday they would begin mass vaccination clinics for first responders and health personnel beginning next week.
Both vaccines rely on mRNA technology, rather than dead virus, to create immunity to the virus, St. Mary’s Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster told commissioners last week. The vaccine contains lipids that hold instructions for creating the virus’ spike protein, which will tell the person’s body getting vaccinated “how to create this protein that typically hangs on the coronavirus.”
The body then “learns how to recognize, and eventually how to fight that special protein, so that when the real coronavirus is introduced to the body... the body already knows how to fight that protein,” she said.
There have not been mRNA vaccines in use before in the United States outside of studies, she said, but the technology “has the potential to be some of the safest vaccines we have available.”
Both of the currently approved vaccines come in two doses, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine taking 21 days in between and the Moderna vaccine taking 28.
The vaccines may cause muscle soreness, fatigue, a fever or a headache, Brewster said, and those are not a sign of an infection, but rather a sign of an immune response as the body is “revving up” to fight the fake “infection” of the vaccine. Those symptoms are short-term.
