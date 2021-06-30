"He was huge but a gentle giant."
With those words, Leonardtown resident Cheryl Bean described her beloved late horse Leggs, who recently died after being shot with a .22 caliber weapon on June 20.
Leggs, who was 18, was one of 15 horses at Moll Dyer Farm where Bean gives trail rides. The horse was also used at children's camps and other venues.
"We just want justice for him. He didn't deserve to die this way," Bean said in an email. "Praying for someone to please talk and tell us who did this to him. The reward has been growing. It's up to $8,000 as of [Tuesday, June 29]." That's for a tip that leads to an arrest, she said.
On Monday, June 21, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office investigated the report of animal cruelty at the 43100 block of Moll Dyer Road in Leonardtown. The initial investigation determined that an unknown suspect shot and ultimately killed a horse, sheriff's office spokesman Jason Babcock said in an email.
Babcock said the gunshot took place sometime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on June 20, which was Father's Day. St. Mary's Animal Control also responded to the scene to assist. The investigation continues.
"He was like the icon for us because he was so big," Bean said. "His back was over 6 feet high."
Bean, who has operated her riding program as a side business, believes her horse was shot by a trespasser.
"This is not a hunter because there's nothing in season now," Bean said, noting that a hunt club uses land adjacent to her 100-plus acre property. "For 44 years I've had horses on this farm and never had an issue."
She noted that hunting season, whether for bow or firearms, runs from September through January. Occasionally, a hiker or someone on an all-terrain vehicle will pass by, she said.
The bullet left a hole so small that initially Leggs was treated for a puncture wound, which could have come from a nail, for example. "My horse endured countless hours of sheer agony from a tiny .22 bullet," Bean said.
"It shredded his insides: bladder, kidneys, intestines," Bean said. "I can now talk about it," she said Monday. "Last week, I couldn't even speak."
"This person needs to see the heartache it caused my family and all my students [who] loved him," she said.
Tips can be shared through Crime Solvers by calling 301-475-3333 or through the sheriff's office at 301-475-4040.