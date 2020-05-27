Lexington Park resident creates 'Paw Art' fundraiser from SMAWL

Katie Morgan, a 27-year-old St. Mary’s native, was inspired to give back during the COVID-19 quarantine, and decided to focus her efforts on a local animal rescue group.
The Lexington Park resident launched a Paw Art fundraiser for St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League that recruited artists of all levels to create personalized pet portraits for a $10 donation to SMAWL. Donors submit a photo of their pet and a volunteer artist creates an original piece of digital art featuring their furry friend. The owners receive the art by email, and can then print out copies.
Morgan had seen a similar fundraiser happening in New Jersey and, “I thought it was such a great idea,” she said.
“I asked a bunch of people I know to volunteer and do art,” including Danielle Wilkin, her best friend since middle school, Morgan said. Since the first of May when she announced the fundraiser, she’s had more than 100 requests and raised more than $1,500.
“I’ve gotten horses, turtles, cats, dogs. You name it, I’ve got it,” Morgan said.
She hadn’t volunteered with SMAWL before, but knew of the organization and had some friends who have adopted through the nonprofit.
She has a long history of volunteering and giving back to the residents of St. Mary’s and others in Maryland, Wilkin said in an email.
“This latest event highlights Morgan’s ingenuity, generosity and creativity amidst a time when positivity is needed more than ever,” her friend said.
To see some of some of the completed pet portraits, check out the website www.facebook.com/katie.morgan.31105/posts/10157481592747989.
To participate, go to Venmo and donate to @kmmorgan and email your photos with your name and Venmo handle to pawartfundraiser@gmail.com.
For more information, email Morgan at pawartfundraiser@gmail.com.
Artist COVID-19 relief fund seeks donations
The St. Mary’s County Arts Council seeks to provide support for independent artists whose primary source of income is their art form, and who have seen as substantial drop in their income due to the state of emergency declared in Maryland. A special Independent Artist COVID-19 Relief Fund has been created in response to financial needs resulting from the current pandemic.
These small, limited grants are unrestricted for essential needs and can be used for expenses such as paying rent, healthcare costs, buying groceries, or paying utility bills, according to a release from the arts council.
A grant in the amount of $300 per artist will be awarded for a total of 16 grants. If additional funds become available, we will open a second round.
Visit the website www.stmarysartscouncil.com for guidelines and to download the application. Submit completed applications by email to info@smcart.org no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9.
June 4 webinar to feature elected officials
Join a webinar hosted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, June 4, at 9 a.m. to hear what is happening in Southern Maryland from Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) and Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s). They will provide general updates as well as those related to impacts of COVID-19.
Both Bailey and Crosby have been proactive in keeping the community informed on updates from the state’s governor and the state superintendent of schools, according to a release from The Patuxent Partnership. Register at www.paxpartnership.com/tpp-event/somd-update-with-senator-bailey-and-delegate-crosby.
State to hold primary election by mail
Mail-in ballots for the 2020 primary election have been sent out by the local board of elections.
Make sure your ballot is counted by mailing it in by June 2. Ballots must be filled out in black ink, and do not require two stamps, as they may say on the ballot. Postage is prepaid.
Also, remember to sign the back of the envelope before mailing it in. Ballots can be mailed to the board of elections using the return envelope included, or dropped at the board of elections in Leonardtown by 8 p.m. on June 2. The Hollywood firehouse will function as a limited in-person voting center on Election Day, June 2.
Library to open book drops for patrons
With the governor announcing phase one of Maryland’s recovery plan, and pending the county health department’s approval, all three county libraries will be opening book drops to allow returns soon, the library recently announced, and staff will be working in small shifts to clean building as well as take calls to for help with online resources, digital materials and other informational requests.
The libraries will begin to investigate curbside service to pick up materials on hold soon, according to a release. In future phases, a limited amount of people would be allowed into buildings at a time to browse, use computers, make copies, print and scan. Masks will be required then, and social distancing requirements will be in place. After that, more people will be allowed into buildings and study rooms, with masks still required, eventually working to return to full service.
Alumni association meeting canceled
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association meeting scheduled for June 4 has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 3 at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge. For more information, contact Virginia Pettit at 301-769-2765 or wvpettit@gmail.com.
Call center open for coronavirus information
The St. Mary’s health department has opened a call center for residents seeking information about the pandemic. Community members can call 301-475-4911 Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak with health department staff, obtain information about the disease or get their questions answered.
Language interpretation services are available during hotline operational hours for Spanish and other languages. More information is available at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.
Census assistance offered by local agency
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is now offering call- in assistance to the community for help with the 2020 Census. Anyone seeking help completing their 2020 Census can contact Jenny Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 71057. For more information about the 2020 Census and the importance of participation, visit https://2020census.gov.
Businesses can search for relief programs
The Maryland Department of Commerce has created a website to outline which assistance programs a business may be eligible for. There are multiple state and national relief programs designed to help combat the negative effects from COVID-19. The Relief Wizard is an easy to use tool to navigate these programs at https://reliefwizard.net/.
Online help offered to gardeners, farmers
Food shortages and social distancing in grocery stores have caused agriculture and local food sources to be at the forefront of the public’s mind, according to a release from University of Maryland Extension.
The extension service for more than a century has been serving the needs of Maryland’s farm families and home gardeners, and during this pandemic, extension is committed to providing the same quality education as always through virtual and online formats.
The extension services is offering a variety of online workshops on topics such as vegetable and fruit gardening, Master Gardner tutorials, food preservation, farm management, financial resources and more.
All of these programs are free and open to everyone. For more information, visit extension.umd.edu.