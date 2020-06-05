Library's 6th annual Comic Con will be held virtually June 13

Charles County Public Library is hosting its 6th annual Comic Con virtually on June 13. The annual event kicks off the summer reading program.
Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for people of all ages, the event begins with an opening ceremony and includes a cosplay costume contest, Superhero Story Time, free caricatures from artist Matt Shapiro, Fandom Trivia, a virtual escape room and more. There will also be lots of chances to win prizes. To see the full schedule and register for the events, go to www.ccplonline.org/c4/.
Foundation cancels fallen heroes memorial
The Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Memorial Foundation announced that there will be no formal tribute to honor Maryland’s fallen fire and rescue services personnel in Annapolis this year. Due to continued restrictions on large gatherings and requirements for physical distancing, the annual memorial scheduled for Sunday, June 7, has been canceled.
This year the following heroes were to be recognized:
• Thomas Chew, United Fire Company, Frederick County — June 30, 1934.
• Earl Derr, Independent Hose, Frederick County — May 1, 1948.
• Michael R. Powers, Libertytown VFD, Frederick County — June 25, 2019.
• Kim D. Weber, Fallston Vol. Fire & Ambulance Company, Harford County — Oct. 2, 2019.
• Otis L. Isaacs Jr., North East Fire Company, Cecil County — Dec. 29, 2019.
“Please keep the families of this year’s memorial in your thoughts and prayers and never forget all of those who have been recognized in years past for making the ultimate sacrifice,” said Foundation President Dennis Beard. The families of these individuals have been notified and alternative arrangements will be made to properly recognize the passing of their loved ones when it is right to do so. The families will also be recognized during the annual memorial in 2021.
The MFRSMF honors fire and rescue personnel who die in the line of duty serving Maryland’s citizens. The foundation maintains the memorial and park located at 101 Calvert St. in Annapolis, and each year, members are joined by firefighters, rescue personnel and families of the fallen to mount name placards along a brick memorial for eternity. To learn more about the Maryland Fire-Rescue Memorial Foundation, watch past memorial services, or make a donation to support the efforts of the foundation, visit www.mdfirerescuehero.org/.
Video series shines spotlight on value-added agriculture
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission,, a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, has released the third video in their “Farms in Focus” series that showcase Southern Maryland’s vibrant agricultural community.
SMADC’s latest video focuses on value-added agriculture, and aims to give consumers an appreciation for the exciting products that stem from this section of the farming industry, as well as the economic and cultural benefits that they provide. Value-added agriculture is defined as altering a raw agricultural product in a way to increase its value to bring more revenue to the farmer, producer or processor. Maryland is home to over 20 value-added agriculture sectors from grains and grapes (think beer, spirits and wine), fruits and veggies (jams, pickles, sauces), milk (ice cream, cheese), meats (bacon, charcuterie) to forestry (biofuels, paper), to name just a few.
SMADC’s new video shines a spotlight on the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of six Southern Maryland producers and illustrates why they are inspired to produce their ever-growing inventory of value-added products. A featured producer, Angel Forbes Simmons, sums-up the importance of value-added enterprise as integral to the financial success of her farm and keeps her bi-centennial farm self-sustaining.
According to the Business Economic and Community Outreach Network (BEACON) of Salisbury University, Maryland, and the newly released 2017 USDA Agricultural Census, Maryland’s Value-Added Agriculture industry supports close to 74,000 jobs and brings a total economic impact of over $20.6 billion annually to the state’s economy.
Free to view on the SMADC YouTube channel, the “Farms in Focus” video series showcases Southern Maryland’s key agricultural industries using a combination of educational information and promotional marketing to bridge the knowledge gap between consumers and their local farmers. Look out for more videos coming in 2020 featuring Agritourism, Livestock, Produce, Nursery and Cut Flowers, Forestry and Seafood.
The “Farms in Focus” videos are made possible by a grant awarded to SMADC through the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund .
Migratory bird game hunting season dates selected
After receiving and reviewing public input, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources has selected the state’s 2020-2021 migratory game bird hunting seasons. These selections are now awaiting final approval from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Highlights of the department’s recommendations include:
• Youth and veteran waterfowl hunting days on Nov. 7 and Feb. 6. In addition to youth age 16 and younger, military veterans and members of the Armed Forces including the National Guard and Reserves on active duty (other than for training) may now participate.
• Regular duck hunting season segments from Oct. 10 to 17, Nov. 14 to 27 and Dec. 15 to Jan. 30, with a daily bag limit of six, including two canvasbacks.
• Migratory Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting segments from Dec. 18 to Jan. 2 and Jan. 13 to Jan. 30, with a daily bag limit of one.
• The special season for sea ducks in the designated zone from Oct. 31 to Jan. 8.
• Mourning dove season segments from Sept. 1 to Oct. 17, Oct. 24 to Nov. 27, and Dec. 19 to Jan. 9.
The complete list of recommended migratory game bird seasons can be found online at dnr.maryland.gov/wildlife/Documents/2020_21Mig-Game-Bird-Seasons-Bag-Limits-05-19-2020.pdf and, once finalized, will appear in the 2020-2021 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping and on the department’s hunting webpage, at dnr.maryland.gov/wildlife/Pages/hunt_trap/home.aspx.
Licenses, stamps and permits may be purchased online at compass.dnr.maryland.gov/dnrcompassportal or by phone at 855-855-3906.
Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.
La Plata physical therapists receive board certification
University of Maryland Charles Regional Rehabilitation in La Plata has announced that two of their team members, physical therapists Amol Bakre and Lourdes Potestades, have received orthopaedic specialist certification.
According to UM Charles Regional Rebilitation’s blog, only 10% of physical therapists have achieved this designation, and are usually identified by the title “OCS” following their name.
“While any physical therapist can specialize in orthopaedics, becoming a board-certified specialist requires a rigorous certification process that spans over a decade of a therapist’s career.”
Requirements include completing 2,000 hours of physical therapy over 10 years, passing a 200-question certification test and committing to continuing education and ongoing professional development. Those with Orthopaedic Specialist Certification must recertify every 10 years.