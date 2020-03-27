Local farmers adapt to market postponements, cancellations

While most grocery stores in Maryland will remain open throughout the COVID-19 state of emergency, one local institution is shuttered for the foreseeable future — the La Plata Farmer’s Market.
Traditionally running from the first Saturday in April to the Saturday following Thanksgiving, the market showcases a variety of locally-grown produce. This year’s market was scheduled to open Saturday, April 4. However, those hopes were dashed with the March 16 announcement of extreme social distancing measures by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to combat the spread of the coronavirus, and the planned opening was pushed back to April 18 — a date which, as the organizers stress, is tentative.
“We’re hoping that by then, things will have settled down some, and we’ll be able to open safely, with no fear of putting our community members at risk,” reads the announcement on the market’s Facebook page.
Although farmer’s markets are specifically listed as one of the “essential” businesses permitted to remain open during the state of emergency — as laid out in the state’s “Interpretive Guidance” — the town of La Plata is taking no chances.
“When the news first broke advising people to avoid crowds, we were concerned about potentially inviting people to congregate, and thus becoming part of the problem,” said Kelly Phipps, manager of the La Plata Farmer’s Market. “In short order, mass gatherings were limited to no more than 250, schools were closed, then crowds were further limited then to no more than 100.”
“We saw that there was no way for us to open the market without violating the limits on mass gatherings. More importantly, as more information on COVID-19’s spread was released, we saw that by opening the market, we would potentially be putting the welfare of both vendors and visitors at risk.”
Other similar events have already seen either cancellation or postponement, including the Fly-in Farmer’s Market at St. Mary’s County Airport on March 21, as well as what would have been the eighth annual Taste of Indian Head event in May.
The extended closure of these events is already having a blowback effect on Charles County’s farmers, who depend largely on the income from the weekly events to keep their farms running. One of those farmers is Kenna Pope Williams of BoonDoggie Farm in Bryantown, which sells specialty pickles and jams at the La Plata Farmer’s Market.
“The big impact is just the cancellation of the events,” said Williams. “We have had several events canceled so far with no expectation of rescheduling, so we are just trying to adapt.”
Williams and other farmers have considered supplementing their income through curbside produce sales on-site. Many area farmers also maintain a relationship with Hancock Family Farms, a small shop on St. Mary’s Avenue in La Plata which distributes its own produce in addition to the family’s own meat.
However, even Hancock’s has had to adapt to the ever-changing situation. Starting Wednesday, the physical storefront has been closed to the public until further notice. Goods will instead be sold via curbside pick-up on Wednesdays and Saturdays only. Earlier in the crisis, Hancock allowed a maximum of five customers into the store at a time in addition to his five employees.
”We’ve seen such a huge influx in demand for food since we’ve been under the state of emergency, and we’re having a hard time keeping up with the demand,” said proprietor David Hancock. “So we had to cut back to two days a week.”
Although there may be fewer options for where to sell local produce, the farms will continue to operate through the crisis. They — along with feed mills, food safety laboratories and any business remotely tied to agriculture and seafood — are considered “essential,” and are thus compelled to remain open. With an even greater proportion of the state’s food supply in their hands, people like Williams realize they will have to exercise extra caution during this health emergency.
“I feel like we don’t really know fully where it’s transmitted. We’re just here, trying to be extremely cautious,” said Williams. “The USDA and the FDA already have strict packaging and handling requirements, so it’s pretty much business as usual.”
This past Monday, Hogan announced several relief programs intended to aid small businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, including a $75 million “Relief Loan Program” for business with fewer than 50 employees. For the first 12 months of the program, businesses can apply for as much as $50,000 of loans at 0% interest for the first 12 months, which will cover essential costs such as labor, rent and utilities.
“The emergency funding opened up to small businesses gives us hope that our vendors will weather this storm and come to market when it is safe for all of us to do so,” said Phipps. “We are all part of the same community, and we look forward to seeing everyone when life gets back to normal.”
Twitter: @WillPittsIndy