Local funeral homes use common sense measures

Even the inevitable need to mourn the passing of a family member or friend has been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
The traditional long receiving lines of consolers are not possible under the current social distancing guidelines. Even burials at large and small cemeteries have prompted recalibration of logistics.
“Everything’s at a distance,” said William Cross, a member of the licensed staff at Rausch Funeral Home, which has locations in Port Republic, Owings and Lusby. Gross told The Calvert Recorder that staff is conducting consultations with families.
“There is emotional stress,” said Michael W. Lee of Lee Funeral Home. “It’s already an extremely difficult situation for families.”
The staff at Lee’s Owings facility continues to do both in-person and “virtual” meetings “depending on the family’s needs,” said Lee. He explained that since some families may be quarantined due to COVID-19, Lee’s staff is ready to finalize funeral arrangements by phone and utilize emails to handle all the necessary authorizations.
For individuals who can discuss arrangements and handle the mandatory paperwork in person, Lee’s staff don masks as required by state officials.
“We’re trying to gather as much information by phone,” said Roshonne Sewell of Sewell Funeral Home in Prince Frederick. “We can meet with the family in person. It would be limited, and everyone is required to wear a mask.”
On its website, Rausch management stated that meetings for cemetery monuments and other memorial products “will not be conducted at our facilities at this time. Our staff will be available to assist with these and other matters via telephone or email.”
Rausch, which has funeral homes in Owings, Port Republic and Lusby, noted on its website that their directors and staff “have been deemed ‘critical infrastructure workers’ by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.”
In a letter Lee posted on the funeral home’s website, he stated that, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, “at this time there is no known risk associated with being in the same room at a funeral or visitation service with the body of someone who died of confirmed or suspected COVID-19. However, federal, state and local public health guidance may impact the size of gathering a family is able to plan.”
“We try our best to get creative with how to handle visitations,” Lee told The Calvert Recorder. One of the options the Owings facility is trying is “drive-by visitation.”
Lee noted that the unusual method is being implemented in response to the death of a prominent resident. Frankie Clarke of Huntingtown died May 8 at the age of 62. Clarke was a professional musician, educator, husband and father of three. Word of his passing spread quickly on social media over the weekend.
“The family needed to have an avenue,” said Lee, indicating waiting for COVID-19 restrictions to abate in order to have a large, traditional service was not a good option. “We have to move forward. We don’t have a timeline of when this can stop.”
Lee quite candidly conceded that “we’re anxious to see how this works.”
The funeral home held a “pass-through tribute” for Clarke Wednesday and Thursday, as friends drove vehicles into Lee’s parking lot and were directed around the facility’s front. The first stop was for the purpose of signing a guest book. Then the consolers were instructed to drive slowly through the funeral home’s portico where Clarke’s family received them. In compliance with ongoing state social distancing edicts, the consolers were advised to remain in their vehicles.
Burial protocols
Gross explained that burials are proceeding, although the social distancing policies are also altering time-honored gravesite traditions.
On their website, Rausch officials stated that “in an effort to protect our staff and safely operate our facilities,” they “will not hold and shelter casketed remains for long periods of time for burial at a later date. Burials should be scheduled in a manner consistent with practices that were commonplace prior to the recent emergency.” The lone exception to the policy is internments at Arlington National Cemetery and any of the Maryland veterans cemeteries. Gross said many of the region’s larger cemeteries are locked and operating on limited visitation hours. At most cemeteries, the casket is removed from the hearse at the curbside with the facility’s personnel serving as pallbearers. A limited number of family members who cannot exit the vehicle are permitted in the cemetery during the burial.
Sewell said a maximum of 10 family members travels with funeral home staff to the burial site.
“Every cemetery has different protocols,” said Lee, adding that most do restrict those family members attending burials to 10 or less. “We do educate our families to the services that can be provided prior to burial.”
“Most folks are pretty respectful,” said Gross regarding the restrictions that have been placed on grievers due to the coronavirus.
“This is an interruption of the grieving process,” said Sewell. “There are going to be concerns.”
The Calvert Recorder also contacted the Raymond Wood Funeral Home in Dunkirk, however, a representative did not return a call by press time. On their website, Raymond Wood stated in a COVID-19 “safety message” that arrangement conferences are limited to “two family members and no more than eight people are allowed at the funeral home at any one time.” Raymond Wood’s staff also adheres to the discretion of cemetery staff regarding burials.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY