County officials in Southern Maryland are upset after receiving lower allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state health department this week, with some suspecting the state is attempting to take over distribution efforts.
While local health officials believe the supply of vaccine to the state from the federal government has increased, county health officers in St. Mary's and Calvert reported receiving significantly lower vaccine allocations compared to previous weeks, in a shift following the opening of two statewide vaccination clinics in Prince George's County and Baltimore city.
Charles County did not have issues with receiving enough vaccine from the state this week, Charles Health Officer Dr. Dianna Abney said on Wednesday, but had "received a lower allocation than expected in the past."
County health departments are more efficient at delivering the vaccine, St. Mary's Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster told county commissioners on Tuesday morning, also noting the state had allocated only 700 vaccines to the county department this week, the lowest amount given to the county since the first week of vaccines.
"We know that local health departments are the most efficient mechanism of getting vaccines into arms," Brewster said, also noting local health officials better understand county partners, providers and needs of local populations.
Counties are normally notified of their allocations by Thursday of each week, after the state finds out its allocation from the federal government on Tuesdays, giving the county time to plan registration spots on Friday. This past week, the state held out on telling St. Mary's its allocation until Saturday, causing a snafu in the already backlogged vaccine registration process.
The St. Mary's County Health Department has been delivering over 100% of their allocated vaccines, as they are able to pull an additional shot out of each vial of the Pfizer vaccine, Brewster said. The health department has been able to administer all of its previous, high allocations with the same efficiency.
"It is a concern of ours, as local health officials, that we are not getting the vaccine supply that would allow us to operate to our full capacity, and to do so in a way that's local," she said.
The St. Mary's County commissioners, frustrated by the state's decrease, voted to write a letter to the governor on Tuesday, asking for more vaccines.
"Dr. Brewster, she's doing one hell of a great job out there," Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said later during Tuesday's meeting. "But you're basically in a boxing match, with one hand tied behind your back, at the will of whatever Annapolis decides to tell you at one time."
In Calvert, Health Officer Dr. Laurence Polsky said vaccine allocations had been "cut back significantly.”
This week, the Calvert county health department has 500 doses, he said.
While most health care workers and first responders have been vaccinated, not all 75-and-older residents have.
Polsky reports the state could be establishing a mass vaccination site at Regency Stadium in Waldorf.
Calvert Commissioner Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) said due to the distance of the stadium, Calvert government needs to offer public transportation to residents for whom travel to Waldorf poses a hardship. “It’s a challenge we have to take on.”
Later, Calvert County Administrator Mark Willis reported the county’s Department of Community Resources was already working on a plan for transportation to a mass vaccination site.
“The state is not making this easy for us in many respects," Polsky said, also adding Maryland does not have a unified registration system, instead requiring the counties to use the same state registration system, which has yielded registration troubles in all jurisdictions.
The following day, the Calvert Health Department posted a "vaccine update" online, blasting the state for redistributing vaccine from rural counties to grocery stores, pharmacies and the mass vaccine centers.
"Health Officers across the state have raised continued objections to state officials about the lack of local input into planning and the failure of state officials to provide monthly allocation schedules so we can properly organize local vaccination efforts," the posting says, also saying local health officers had been forced to "come up with plans on the fly" due to a lack of coordination with the state and federal government.