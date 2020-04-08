Locals’ writings are relevant to current crisis

“An epidemic has broken out. The disease spreads faster than wildfire.” The lines read like segments from the current news pages. In fact, the words come from the synopsis of a novel entitled “Wildflowers,” which was published in 2015 by Lulu.com. The Calvert Recorder learned about the book late last month after its author, Victoria Yost of Prince Frederick, responded to our request to readers for individuals to send us their stories on how they were coping with the challenges brought on by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
“It is kind of creepy,” Yost conceded in a followup email.
In 2019, a book reviewer/author named Clint Cassa said of Yost’s yarn, “The story seemed very real to me. Yost does a great job painting a sometimes harsh picture of this not-so-hard to believe scenario.”
Cassa noted that “Mona,” the main character, resides in Baltimore and struggles with “loneliness, isolation, starvation and disease every single day.”
The essay Yost had sent us was nonfiction. Entitled “Love in the Time of Corona,” is about the experiences she and her husband, John, are encountering during this time of social distancing and limited mobility.
“If you would have told me two Monday’s ago that we would all be sitting in our homes, restaurants closed, people out of work, parties and events canceled, and on the precipice of a national quarantine; I would have laughed in your face. Two Mondays ago, I was going about my usual business. I was running errands, having coffee with friends, commuting into DC for volunteer work, and preparing and looking forward to a long- awaited Caribbean vacation. Now here I am, two weeks later, my husband locked in our tiny home office doing what work he can from home and me scribbling away my thoughts and anxieties. How long will this last? Will I be able to travel and see my parents again? Will it be safe to see my in-laws? Does my dog have enough food? Do we have enough food?
“I was seven years old and in the second grade when 9/11 happened. I vividly remember it. I vividly remember coming off the school bus after a normal day of school and seeing a line of cars and anxious parents waiting at the bus stop. This was usual, normally we all walked home on our own. I lived in Massachusetts back then, and our school system chose to keep us all in school for the day. Everyone’s parents quickly ushered them to their cars and swiftly took them home. My mother was there, which was highly unusual.
“It was a Tuesday. She always worked on Tuesdays. At our house, my dad was pacing back and forth. The television was on. That was when I saw it. Did I understand it? No. I shrugged and went about my day. Tuesday’s were also the days my parents hosted a small Bible study group in their home. It was always a pleasant time. Sometimes we had cookies and snacks. That night, our house was packed. When Bible study was over, everyone quickly went home, and we all sat in front of the television. At the time I didn’t understand what was happening, I knew it was bad, but I didn’t feel fear. My parents were always very good at explaining things to my brother and me in age-appropriate ways. The next day I went back to school, and the next, and the next, and the next.
“I think we all can agree that everything changed after 9/11, just as everything is changing now. Things are changing. Things are going to change. I sit here now, wondering if things will truly ever go back to normal. Is this one of those life-altering, world-changing events like 9/11 was?
“This, I believe, is the first major event that has affected my husband and I personally since we have gotten married. This is our first real hardship. It’s a hardship because of the uncertainty, anxiety, and the adjustments. I know we will be ok, I know this because, despite the scariness of this all, there has been an outpouring of love unlike that I have ever seen. If it hadn’t been for my husband’s levelheadedness and calmness, I probably would have been a panic shopper. Just when I was ready to go out and rush to the grocery store one more time last week, he sat me down and went through the refrigerator himself and wrote down all that we had. We had more than enough. When I cried, feeling like I wasn’t doing enough, he reminded me of all I had done. I have seen love in other places besides my husband. I have seen it in the community as well.
“When I’ve absolutely had to go out, the people I see at the local stores are still smiling, I’ve even noticed more “pleases” “thank you’s” and “excuse me’s.” When I’ve taken the dog for a walk around the neighborhood, I saw the faces of neighbors I have never met before, all of whom wanted to talk and chat from the safety of their front porches. It has been extremely nice to see the pleasantness and neighborly love of others, but it has also been extremely eerie.
“Thing’s are never going to be the same. This changes everything. After 9/11, the TSA was formed and became the norm and standard at airports around the country. Security is now in place in airports around the world. Travel brought this virus into the lives of nearly every person on this Earth. Will it change how we travel? Will life return to that of the days of Ellis Island in which medical inspections will need to take place for people wishing to enter a country? In addition to making customs claims, will we have to have our noses swabbed, blood drawn, or our temperature taken? Who knows. I do not believe there is any going back from this.
“Despite the ominous feelings I have, though, I want to cling to the good. To the love, I have seen during this time. Let us not forget Love. Love is what is going to get us through this. Love is what is going to motivate us to stay home, social distance, self-quarantine. Love is what is going to be our driving force because we have to love our neighbors.”
Calvert County native Leonard Chew also reached out in hopes of reminding readers about his 2018 collection of poetry and prose entitled “The Truth, the Vision, the Reality.” Chew, who grew up in Lower Marlboro and graduated from Northern High School during the 1970s, now resides in Upper Marlboro. Most of his friends call him “Popeye.”
Back in when his collection was published, he told The Calvert Recorder the book was “a part of my being, a book of eclectic poetry and biblical-like parables inspired by trials and tribulations, that had a negative and somewhat traumatic impact on my life.” He credited Saundra Denise Diamant’e with helping him write the book, which is available through Amazon and eBay.
“I’m doing fine,” Chew said Monday, adding that he hopes someone who reads his book will find peace in this time of trial. “They’re going to find out, it’s like a testimony,” said Chew. “They’ll find the energy that will move them.”
