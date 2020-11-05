Chesapeake Beach incumbent Pat “Irish” Mahoney scored an overwhelming victory over challenger Stewart Cumbo in the town’s 2020 mayoral election. After absentee ballots were counted Wednesday morning, Mahoney was ahead of Cumbo by over 500 votes, garnering 71% of the tallies.
“I’m humbled and honored by the good citizens of Chesapeake Beach” Mahoney told Southern Maryland News Wednesday afternoon. The mayor praised the town staff, led by Holly Wahl, the town administrator. He also credited the six-member town council, all of whom were also re-elected, with making the past four years successful.
“The council is a big part of our administration’s success,” Mahoney said.
“It’s been a very good experience,” said challenger Stewart B. Cumbo of his first mayoral race Tuesday afternoon outside town hall. Cumbo first ran for town council in 2000 and was subsequently re-elected four times, including 2016. He was forced to step down from the council in 2019 after entering an Alford plea to a single felony count of violating Maryland’s wiretap statute.
A circuit court judge ordered Cumbo to pay a $2,500, ordered three years of supervised probation and given probation before judgment. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgement that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
“I think it’s time for a change in management,” said Cumbo on Tuesday, adding, “it’s good to have cash reserves but the money should be put back into improving the town.”
The voters also selected six members for town council — they had eight candidates to choose from, meaning at least four members of the current board would return — and weighed in on two gambling scenarios that may or may not have impact on the bayside community.
Both ballot initiatives — support for casino gambling, including table games and issuing sports betting licenses in town — drew overwhelmingly negative votes.
“Really no surprise,” said Mahoney of the two rejections. “These were referendums on the small town charm of our community and gambling is not a part of it.”
Unlike the polling places for national, state and local school board races, the voters of Chesapeake Beach had but one day to exercise their municipal franchise. Although absentee ballots were available and voters could submit them prior to Nov. 3, general Election Day was the only time town residents could vote in person.
Residents had three choices for mayor, although first-time candidate Joshua Johnson recently announced he was dropping out of the race and supporting Cumbo.
During the 13 hours of polling, candidates spoke with residents and looked back on the campaign, which began in September.
“This is a milestone for me and my colleagues,” said incumbent Councilman Greg Morris, who declared over the past four years “a lot of things came together. I can’t think of a better place than the town of Chesapeake Beach.”
Morris said he thought one of the mayor and council’s biggest achievements of the past term has been “cooperation. Our control of services is the best it’s ever been. The taxpayers should be proud of everybody.”
“Regardless of how voting turns out we are going to have a real good council,” said incumbent Derek Favret, who has spearheaded the town’s effort to improve pedestrian safety. The issue of “walkability” in town is being addressed with a master plan that is a work in progress. “We hope to continue this forward,” said Favret.
Incumbent councilman Keith Pardieck, who has led the opioid abuse awareness effort in the Twin Beaches area said he was pleased with the strides being made, although he conceded the local overdose data has fluctuated over the past four years. “The committee has done an awesome job, but there’s a lot more to do,” Pardieck said.
“It’s been a good four years,” said incumbent Larry Jaworski. “This group has worked well together.”
“I love serving,” said council vice president Valerie Beaudin, who is running for her fifth-consecutive four-year term. “It’s one of the best things i’ve ever done because you learn something new every day.”
Beaudin said of all the councils she has served on the panel elected in 2016 has been “the least contentious. The communication is a lot better and we have productive work sessions.”
Councilman Charlie Fink, who was appointed by the mayor to finish Cumbo’s unexpired term, said, “I feel like we’ve done all the right things so I’m cautiously optimistic.”
Challengers Jonathan Evans and Gary W. Curzi were not at town hall late Tuesday morning for comments.
The mayor and council will be sworn in during the December town meeting.
Mayor’s race results
Mahoney 869
Cumbo 355
Johnson 7
Tuesday’s results in the town council race were:
Beaudin 896
Favret 893
Morris 784
Jaworski 767
Pardieck 706
Fink 687
Evans 570
Curzi 283
Results of ballot questions
Casino gambling
Yes 284
No 983
Sports betting licenses
Yes 366
No 901
