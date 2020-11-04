Chesapeake Beach incumbent Pat “Irish” Mahoney was leading challenger Stewart Cumbo in the town’s 2020 mayoral election on Tuesday night.
The leading candidate garnered 67% of the vote after Tuesday’s polling at town hall. The election day tallies comprise 53% of the votes.
Nearly 600 absentee ballots were to be counted Wednesday morning.
“I’m feeling very good, very confident,” said Mahoney late Tuesday night outside town hall where election day voters stood in a short line to enter and cast ballots. Mahoney told Southern Maryland News that he thought absentee ballots would almost match the votes cast in person.
“It’s been a very good experience,” said challenger Stewart B. Cumbo of his first mayoral race. Cumbo first ran for town council in 2000 and was subsequently re-elected four times, including 2016.
He was forced to step down from the council in 2019 after entering an Alford plea to a single felony count of violating Maryland’s wiretap statute. A circuit court judge ordered Cumbo to pay a $2,500, ordered three years of supervised probation and given probation before judgment. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgement thsy prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
“I think it’s time for a change in management,” Cumbo said, adding, “it’s good to have cash reserves could be put back into improving the town.”
Cumbo told Southern Maryland News that he didn’t see an expansion of gambling coming to Chesapeake Beach, labeling such talk as a “scare tactic. It’s a non-issue.”
The voters also selected six members for town council—they had eight candidates to choose from, meaning at least four members of the current board would return — and weighed in on two gambling scenarios that may or may not have impact on the bayside community.
Unlike the polling places for national, state and local school board races, the voters of Chesapeake Beach had but one day to exercise their municipal franchise. Although absentee ballots were available and voters could submit them prior to Nov. 3, general election day was the only time town residents could vote in person.
Residents had three choices for mayor, although first-time candidate Joshua Johnson announced he was dropping out of the race and supporting Cumbo.
During the 13 hours of polling, candidates spoke with residents and looked back on the campaign, which began in September.
“This is a milestone for me and my colleagues,” said incumbent Councilman Greg Morris, who declared over the past four years “a lot of things came together. I can’t think of a better place than the town of Chesapeake Beach.”
Morris said he thought one of the mayor and council’s biggest achievements of the past term has been “cooperation. Our control of services is the best it’s ever been. The taxpayers should be proud of everybody.”
“Regardless of how voting turns out we are going to have a real good council,” said incumbent Derek Favret, who has spearheaded the town’s effort to improve pedestrian safety. The issue of “walkability” in town is being addressed with a master plan that is a work in progress. “We hope to continue this forward,” said Favret.
Incumbent councilman Keith Pardieck, who has led the opioid abuse awareness effort in the Twin Beaches area said he was pleased with the strides being made, although he conceded the local overdose data has fluctuated over the past four years. “The committee has done an awesome job, but there’s a lot more to do,” Pardieck said.
“It’s been a good four years,” said incumbent Larry Jaworski. “This group has worked well together.”
“I love serving,” said council vice president Valerie Beaudin, who is running for her fifth-consecutive four-year term. “It’s one of the best things i’ve ever done because you learn something new every day.”
Beaudin said of all the councils she has served on the panel elected in 2016 has been “the least contentious. The communication is a lot better and we have productive work sessions.”
Councilman Charlie Fink, who was appointed by the mayor, the council approval, to finish Cumbo’s unexpired term, said “I feel like we’ve done all the right things so I’m cautiously optimistic.”
Challengers Jonathan Evans and Gary W. Curzi were not at town hall late Tuesday morning for comments.
Results in the town council race as of Tuesday night were:
Beaudin 466
Favret 436
Morris 434
Jaworski 349
Pardieck 342
Fink 324
Evans 294
Curzi 142
On the ballot issue to gauge citizen support for or against casino gambling in town, the voters were rejecting the issue after Tuesday’s count. On the issue of allowing the location of sports betting parlors, the voters also rejected the proposal.
The mayor and council will be sworn in during the December town meeting.