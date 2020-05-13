Marshall retires as head of regional library

Sharan Marshall, the CEO of Southern Maryland Regional Library Association, retired last month following 24 years of service with the regional resource center for the Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s public libraries.
Marshall was named SMRLA CEO in July 1995 soon after independent county leadership replaced a regional governance structure for Southern Maryland libraries. She led the association as it developed a partnership with the county library systems to meet library customers’ needs in one of Maryland’s fastest growing regions.
“I am grateful to be leaving SMRLA and the region poised for greater things,” Marshall said in a release before her April 24 retirement. “I am fond of an African proverb that says, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go with others.’ Together SMRLA and the three Southern Maryland library systems have come far. I thank the leadership of the county libraries, the SMRLA staff and our Board of Trustees, and all of Southern Maryland’s wonderful library staff members for their support in providing world-class library services to our community.”
Under Marshall’s leadership, the regional library association implemented three major computer systems with the county libraries, greatly expanded materials delivery across Southern Maryland and developed a robust training program for library staff. Marshall was also instrumental in elevating the visibility of Southern Maryland libraries across the state, according to the release. She built statewide relationships and secured dedicated funding for SMRLA and the state’s two other regional libraries, along with capital funding for county libraries. Marshall also helped successfully lobby for Maryland to designate libraries as essential community services during emergencies.
Most recently, Marshall led a reorganization of SMRLA to streamline operations and ushered in a new strategic plan to set the stage for future success.
Marshall will remain active in the state library community following her retirement. She was appointed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to serve on the Maryland State Library Board, a 12-member panel that promotes the improvement of the state’s library services.
A nationwide search is underway for Marshall’s replacement to lead the regional library association.
Get boat safety checks for free during big week
The Patuxent River Sail & Power Squadron announced that National Safe Boating Week will take place from May 16 to 22. National Safe Boating Week is purposefully scheduled just prior to Memorial Day weekend, which many people consider the kickoff to the boating season.
Checking your boat for the proper equipment and inspecting for any mechanical issues that may have developed over the winter months should be a standard boating practice, according to the squadron. Boaters who would like a free vessel safety check inspection by a certified examiner should the group at 301-475-3883.
Construction work begins at base gate
Patuxent River Naval Air Station was scheduled to begin a 30-day road construction project this week at Gate 1. Drivers should expect major changes to inbound and outbound traffic patterns, according to a release from the base, and security personnel will still be stationed at designated checkpoints to check IDs for base entry.
The gate will be open to inbound traffic only from 5:30 to 9 a.m. It will be open to inbound and outbound traffic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., one lane in each direction. Then, from 6 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., traffic will continue to be allowed both inbound and outbound, although inbound traffic will be directed through the commercial vehicle inspection lane.
For information and updates on NAS Patuxent River operations, visit social media feeds on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver and on Twitter at @NASPaxRiverPAO.
Chat about the river
The St. Mary’s River Watershed Association announced the cancellation of this year’s fundraising event, A River Affair, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, on May 25, the association will host an online Zoom meeting for folks to call in and talk about our beautiful St. Mary’s River. On this venue, the group will likely show some short videos of its work, slides of program success, and maybe even a brief talk or two on interesting subjects. All are invited to sign in for a few minutes or to hang out for a while.
More information about the May 25 online event will be forthcoming. Check in at the association’s website at www.smrwa.org.
Call center open for coronavirus information
The St. Mary’s health department has opened a call center for residents seeking information about the pandemic. Community members can call 301-475-4911 Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak with health department staff, obtain information about the disease or get their questions answered. Language interpretation services are available during hotline operational hours for Spanish and other languages. See www.smchd.org/coronavirus.
CSM to hold virtual commencement
The College of Southern Maryland will host its 61st spring commencement virtually at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 25, to celebrate 472 candidates for graduation. The commencement ceremony will include formal remarks from faculty, staff and a CSM student, and include a watch party on social media. Visit www.csmd.edu/student-services/registrar/graduation/.
Find local farms, seafood on interactive map
The Maryland’s Best program has released an interactive map feature to better connect Marylanders with local agricultural and seafood producers. Each business has included information on product availability, how to order, and options for pickup and/or delivery. Additionally, seafood harvesters can access the interactive map to reach out directly to markets and join their list of vendors.
Additionally, Marylanders can support local restaurants offering takeout food through the “Keep Calm and Carry Out” campaign, a partnership among the Maryland Department of Agriculture, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the Maryland Office of Tourism and the Maryland Restaurant Association.
More information on Maryland’s agriculture and seafood producers is available at www.MarylandsBest.net.
Food pantry still open
The Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville will keep offering bread, bagels and other foods to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Although the church will be closed for services and all other meetings, food will continue to be given to those in need. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
Residents can still apply for U.S. Census jobs
The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting workers for temporary jobs for the 2020 Census. The 2020 Census jobs website allows applicants to apply for a range of positions, including recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors and census takers. The positions will offer flexible work hours, including daytime, evenings and weekends. Call 1-855-JOB-2020 or visit the 2020 Census jobs page at www.2020census.gov/jobs.html or the Census Bureau’s Facebook.
Blue Crabs holding virtual read-a-thons
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are hosting virtual read-a-thons presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union to promote reading given the current break in the school year due to COVID-19. Members of the baseball team will read a book on Facebook Live every Tuesday and Thursday for the time being. One lucky family that tunes in will win a family four pack of tickets. Special ticket bookmarks can be downloaded from the team’s website, www.somdbluecrabs.com under “Tickets” on the tab named “Reading Bookmark.”
Report fishing, hunting violations
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police is cracking down on the illegal killing of fish and wildlife through a partnership with Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers. Citizens can relay information anonymously to dispatchers, who will alert the nearest patrol officer. If the tip leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspected poacher, the Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers board of directors may issue a reward.
To contact Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers, citizens can call or text 443-433-4112, email mwc.dnr@maryland.gov or report violations using the department’s free mobile app.