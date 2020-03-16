At 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) issued an executive order during a press conference closing all bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters as of 5 p.m. Drive-through services will still be allowed.
The actions came as a response to the coronavirus, aka COVID-19.
Hogan also prohibited any gatherings of more than 50 people. Gas stations, banks and grocery stores, for example, will be allowed to remain open.
He also ordered all closed hospitals in the state be opened to increase bed capacity by 6,000 and said that anyone with an expired medical license will be allowed to practice in the state during the emergency, which he declared on March 5.
Utilities — including gas, water, sewer and phone — will be prohibited from shutting off service or charging late fees during the state of emergency. Eviction notices will be prohibited.
Around 1,000 National Guardsmen have already been activated, with 1,200 ready to go if needed, he said. A 5,000-person Medical Reserve Corps was also activated.
“These measures may seem extreme,” Hogan said. “If we do not take them now, it may be too late.”
He noted that the mortality rate among the elderly and immunocompromised people is “very high.”
“It’s going to be a huge hardship,” he said. “We want as much as possible for commerce to go on.”
In response to a question from a reporter, Hogan said that local law enforcement and state police will enforce his edict, along with the National Guard if necessary. “We’re not fooling around anymore,” he said.
“Today was about saving lives and stopping people from getting out there by St. Patrick’s Day [March 17],” he said.
