Maryland Health Connection deadlines extended

The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange reports that more than 21,500 residents have enrolled in coverage through the state’s health insurance marketplace, Maryland Health Connection. Earlier this month, the deadlines for both special enrollment periods were extended to accommodate growing health concerns as a result of the coronavirus and the new tax filing deadline.
The coronavirus special enrollment period began a month ago and now runs through June 15. In Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, 936 people as of Friday had already taken the opportunity to secure health insurance, both Medicaid and qualified health plans, with most of those qualifying for financial help to lower the cost of the plan.
The Maryland Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program, a partnership between the Peter Franchot (D) and the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, has resulted in nearly 2,500 residents getting coverage. The extended deadline for this special enrollment period, now July 15, coincides with the new state income tax filing and payment deadline.
“It is good to see so many Marylanders taking the opportunity that is provided by our special enrollment periods to get coverage for themselves and their families, but many across the state still need health insurance,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the MHBE.
“We want to make sure as many people as possible use these special enrollment periods to get covered,” she said. “We’re doing everything in our power to reach the uninsured, but the reality is that it’s going to take all of us. If you know someone who does not have health insurance, please tell them to visit our website or call our call center. Any eligible uninsured resident who does not have health coverage can get it now, during the coronavirus emergency special enrollment period.”
To get coverage through the Maryland Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program, it is as simple as checking a box. When prompted on state tax forms 502 and 502B, filers have the option to share information, like household size and income, with the MHBE to see if they are eligible for free or low-cost health insurance. Choosing to check the box will result in MHBE's mailing the tax filer a letter to let them know if they are eligible for free or low-cost health coverage.
To receive local assistance, Seedco navigators are working with consumers over the telephone to provide eligibility and enrollment services. To connect with a navigator in Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s, call 855-339-3007, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Assistance is also available at www.MarylandHealthConnection.gov. Individuals also can download the free “Enroll MHC” mobile app. Free consumer assistance is available by calling 855-642-8572 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.