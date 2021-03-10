Gov. Larry Hogan is lifting state-imposed COVID-19 capacity restrictions on restaurants, bars, fitness centers and churches. For restaurants and bars, the state is lifting capacity limits on both indoor and outdoor dining but customers will have to still abide by mask and social distancing rules.
The moves come as COVID-19 numbers show improvements statewide and in Southern Maryland. Easing of state COVID restrictions goes into place at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 12.
Hogan (R), however, is not easing state orders mandating face masks be worn inside public places and workplaces and when social distancing cannot be assured.
The governor announced the changes Tuesday. COVID-related capacity restrictions are also being lifted on retail stores, casinos and personal services related businesses.
“With the pace of vaccinations rapidly rising and our health metrics steadily improving, the lifting of these restrictions is a prudent, positive step in the right direction and an important part of our economic recovery,” Hogan said Tuesday. “These steps are made possible because of Marylanders wearing masks, washing their hands, keeping their distance, and following the public health advice, and because our businesses have carefully followed safe reopening practices and public health guidelines in order to help keep their employees and customers safe.”
Masks must still be worn and socially distancing is still required at bars and restaurants. Standing and congregating is not allowed at bars, according to the governor.
There will be 50% capacity limits on theaters as well as venues hosting weddings, concerts, conventions and racing venues.
Business leaders welcomed the easing of some of the state's coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
National Federation of Independent Business State Director Mike O’Halloran said the moves will have a positive impact on small businesses across the state.
“This is fantastic news for Maryland small businesses. Since the beginning, these job creators have felt an outsized impact on their shops, restaurants, and stores," O'Halloran said. "Financial assistance got to some but not all and even those who were lucky enough to qualify were hanging on by a thread. Our small business owners and their employees have faced the brunt of this economic crisis, however, lifting capacity restrictions coupled with downward trending infection rates will hopefully mean Maryland is back to business as usual sooner than later."
The Maryland Department of Health reported Tuesday that hospitalizations for COVID statewide stand at 792 patients. That is down from 1,952 patients hospitalized for the virus on Jan. 12.
Hogan’s move came as the Democratic-controlled Congress and President Joe Biden near the finish line on a new $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that includes $25 billion to help restaurants hit hard by the pandemic.
Bars and restaurants have felt the brunt of many of the government-imposed COVID-19 orders across the country.