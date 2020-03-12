On Thursday afternoon at a press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and other state officials announced all Maryland public schools will be closed for the next two weeks, from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27. State Superintendent Karen Salmon said the spring break will now serve as makeup days.
Hogan also ordered all senior activity centers to close, limited visitors allowed at hospitals and jails, and announced other drastic measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He also activated the Maryland National Guard.
• As a handful of positive coronavirus cases start to appear in Maryland, colleges are taking precautions like restricting travel and some public events are being canceled. As of Thursday afternoon, there were no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in St. Mary's County. However, at least 12 cases were known and confirmed elsewhere in Maryland.
• A call center has been opened for St. Mary’s County residents needing more information about the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. Community members can call the center at 301-475-4911 Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak with staff, obtain information about the disease, or get their questions answered. Updates and information are also available at the website www.smchd.org/coronavirus.
• Historic St. Mary’s City said Tuesday afternoon that the museum’s Maryland Day celebration, scheduled for March 21, has been officially canceled due to the virus, as well as the Maryland Dove symposium scheduled for March 14.
• St. Mary's College of Maryland students are to not return to campus until at least two weeks after the college's spring break, and classes will be taught remotely using technology. The college suspended all college-supported out-of-state travel by students, faculty or staff to locations within the United States that have declared coronavirus-related emergencies. All college-supported international travel is suspended indefinitely.
• St. Mary's College of Maryland athletics will be suspending all sports competition and practice from March 16 to April 3. St. Mary's College student-athletes have been advised to return home during this time period.
• The Episcopal Diocese of Washington announced on March 11 that all of its churches, including those in St. Mary's County, would be closing or canceling all services for at leasts two weeks.
• High school boys and girls state basketball championships that were scheduled for March 12, 13 and 14 are postponed until further notice.
• The St. Mary’s County Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Volunteer Recognition Banquet, scheduled for March 18, has been canceled.
• The March 14 contra dance at Christ Church Parish Hall in Chaptico, sponsored by Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance is canceled.
• A St. Patrick’s Day dinner planned for March 21 at Christ Church in Chaptico has been cancelled.
• Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue has canceled its seafood dinner planned for March 22.
• The drive-through fried chicken dinner planned at 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad in Avenue on Sunday, March 29, has been canceled.
• A state of emergency was declared in Maryland on March 5, and Hogan said the state’s health department and emergency management agency will “ramp up coordination among all state and local agencies and enable them to fast-track coordination with our state and local health departments and emergency management teams.”
• Guidance for long-term and continuing-care communities was provided by the governor's office on Tuesday. Older people and those with underlying health conditions are at a significantly higher risk from COVID-19, with morbidity and mortality rates that are three to five times higher than most flu seasons. The Maryland Department of Health issued the following guidance for facilities that serve older people: Restrict access to essential visits only; Restrict activities and visitors with potential for exposure; Actively screen individuals entering the building and restrict entry to those with respiratory symptoms or possible exposure to COVID-19; Require all individuals entering the building to wash their hands at entry; Establish processes to allow remote communication for residents and others; and Prohibit all staff from international travel.
• A press release from the governor's office states the Maryland Department of Budget and Management is advising state agencies to cancel out-of-state travel.
• The St. Mary’s County commissioners brought up declaring a state of emergency at their meeting Tuesday, but the vote did not pass based on a recommendation from the county health department and emergency services to not yet make the declaration out of a fear of starting a panic.
• All St. Mary's public schools' out-of-state field trips are canceled, with the exception of trips to Washington, D.C.
• Jay Perman, the chancellor of University System of Maryland, said in a March 10 release: “I strongly urge every university to prepare for students to remain off campus — for at least two weeks — following the end of spring break. (USM spring break begins Saturday, March 14, and ends Sunday, March 22.) During those two weeks or longer, all USM universities should be prepared to deliver instruction remotely.” The release continued, “Given this guidance, I understand that USM presidents may need to cancel classes one or more days this week so that students, faculty, and staff can plan for this change in schedule post-spring break. … While this means that some classes may be canceled this week, all campuses will remain open before, during, and after spring break.”
• The Youth Risk Behavior Survey town hall meeting scheduled by the St. Mary’s County Health Department and St. Mary’s County Public Schools for March 16 is being postponed until a later date. The rescheduled date will be shared with the community when it is available.
• A press release from Maryland’s House Minority Caucus, whose assistant minority leader is Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s), said 12 members of the caucus attended an event last weekend where another attendant tested positive for the coronavirus. The release goes on to state that the person infected did not attend the specific Conservative Political Action Conference at the National Harbor in Maryland the same day as the 12 members were present.
• The Catholic Archdiocese of Washington sent a release with a few strong suggestions of its own for parishioners, including refraining from shaking hands, holding hands and distributing of the communion chalice during services. The archdiocese advised congregants to receive communion in the hand instead of on the tongue (because of possible transmission by saliva), and for priests, deacons and eucharistic ministers to wash their hands thoroughly before Mass. The archdiocese also recommends the temporary removal of holy water from Catholic churches.
Preventative measures offered
No vaccine is available for COVID-19, but preventative measures like washing hands, avoiding contact with people who are sick, staying home when sick, avoiding touching eyes, mouth and nose, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and disinfecting frequently are recommended by the St. Mary’s health department.
The CDC does not recommend using face masks for the general public, but only for health care providers, emergency medical services and those who show symptoms of the illness or those helping others who may be sick.
Common symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to respiratory illnesses like the common cold and flu, which could include coughing, fever or shortness of breath.
The county health department said if showing symptoms, call a health care provider and to not visit the provider without first calling. For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call 211.