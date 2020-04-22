Maryland republican caucus asks for parts of state to be reopened

Some Marylanders are feeling uneasy after Gov. Larry Hogan (R) closed all nonessential businesses in the state March 23 to slow the spread of COVID-19, and are taking action to try to get policies changed.
Over the weekend dozens of protesters drove through downtown Annapolis with signs calling for Maryland to be reopened and for restrictions on things such as boating and attending church services be lifted or relaxed, according to news reports. Similar protests are happening at other state capitals, and some have been linked to alt-right groups.
On the same day, the Maryland House Republican Caucus sent a memo to Hogan regarding the closure of nonessential businesses in the state, which included several requests such as considering a regional approach to reopening Maryland and relaxing restrictions on activities such as recreational boating, horseback riding and golf courses.
The April 18 memo read, “We fundamentally believe that what works in one region of the state may not be applicable to others. For that reason we would urge a regional approach to loosening the restrictions on businesses. A one-size fits all approach may work in some instances,” although, “the industries geography, and clearly infection and hospitalization rates differ greatly in the various areas of the state; particularly the western-most counties, the Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland.”
The memo continued, “We believe moving forward in a cautious and gradual approach in regional areas would strike that right balance between public health and economic well-being.”
Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s), assistant minority leader of the caucus, told The Enterprise this week in an interview when the governor closed the state down at the end of March, it was projected that 52,000 people in Maryland would be hospitalized.
“It was the right decision then,” he said, “but now that is not the case,” whether that’s because the modeling was wrong or the virus turned out to not be as deadly as people thought it would be.
Others, including the governor, have said the lower than projected number of cases could be a result of the social distancing and other measures put in place.
Regardless, numbers are still increasing, and as of Tuesday morning there were nearly 14,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 584 deaths, including 68 deaths reported over the previous 24 hours.
As of Tuesday morning, the St. Mary’s health department recorded 126 positive cases and four deaths from COVID-19 in the county.
Some businesses should be able to open up if they are capable of “following good CDC guidelines,” Morgan said. “It’d be smart to open up regionally. We say we’re all in this together but we’re kind of not.”
While some people are working from home, others are out of work, Morgan explained, and only a small part of Maryland, the I-95 corridor, is experiencing a severe surge of cases.
It’s reasonable to ask for rules to be “refined,” Morgan said.
The memo also asks for a checks-and-balances system for health department shutdowns after Hogan on April 11 signed an executive order to authorize local health departments to shut down facilities they deem unsafe. Morgan said “they haven’t been contacted in Annapolis about any problems” in St. Mary’s, but in other parts of the state essential businesses are getting shut down.
“There needs to be an appeals process or board,” Morgan said, asking, “Who decides when they can reopen again? There needs to be checks and balances put in there.”
When asked about the quarantine protests, Morgan said he “understands their frustration,” and later mentioned “businesses are being wrecked” and owners are stuck with an uneasy feeling, waiting for the problem to get fixed. “I can relate to them,” he said.
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) said on Monday he “empathizes with people’s frustrations,” but also will continue to “support the governor’s approach.”
“We’re all worried about Maryland’s businesses and economy,” he said, but public health is the biggest concern and the number of cases have been “significantly undercounted” due to lack of testing.
Hogan on Monday announced the recent procurement of 500,000 additional tests for the state, purchased directly from South Korea, which will most likely result in an increase of the number of documented positive cases.
Crosby said it would be a “huge mistake” to break the response to the virus down by region and “silly to move forward under the idea that Maryland is not connected” to other cities, such as Washington.
If some counties were to open back up while others did not, people would flock to those opened regions and potentially infect the local population, doubling or tripling the capacity local hospital are expected support, he said.
Morgan argued that under the current order, people would still be required to stay at home and nonessential travel would still exist, so rules would be enforced on the particular person breaking them.
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said he shared the memo on his Facebook page “for informational purposes,” but told The Enterprise on Monday he “likes the [Maryland] Senate’s letter supporting the governor’s approach.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said this week “Governor Hogan is doing a great job,” but there may be “some overreach” and perhaps “some relaxation” could be warranted soon.
“The main thing is to keep track of the virus and guarantee the safety of citizens,” he said, and mentioned “erring on the side of caution is a good idea.”
Hewitt said, “We can see where we are May 1 … there are some things I’d like to see relaxed, like leisure boating.”
Recreational boating is a good social-distancing activity, according to the commissioner, but currently the state does not allow it, although charter fishing and people fishing for sustenance are allowed.
“I agree with some of the points the caucus makes, but it is not time to start relaxing protocols,” Hewitt said.
