Maryland schools closed through May 15

Schools will be closed at least through mid-May, Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon announced during a press conference Friday afternoon held by Gov. Larry Hogan (R).
“After extensive conversations with the state board of education and leading experts in public health across the state, I am extending the closure of schools through [Friday,] May 15,” Salmon announced.
Salmon said that during the school closure, “we will use this time to examine every option and develop a long-term plan for recovery.”
Salmon said that she has been in consultation with all Maryland superintendents regarding their distance learning programs during this time, and that all school systems must submit detailed plans to the Maryland State Department of Education for approval.
“We are going to move forward as we have been since schools closed at the end of the day on March 13,” Kimberly Hill, superintendent of schools, said in a news release shortly after the announcement. “We’re going to continue teaching and feeding our students, and supporting them and our staff.”
The release stated that Charles County Public Schools teachers will teach two 30-minute live lessons twice a week, connecting with students via the Microsoft Teams video conferencing tool, and engage with students to go over the content they are working on. The conferences will be saved for viewing by students unable to participate in the live sessions. For more information, visit www.ccboe.com.
Students can continue to complete their assignments online or using paper learning packets, and parents should email their child’s teachers to confirm the child is using the paper option, the release stated.
Free meals are being offered at school sites around Charles County from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students receive three meals, including a lunch and dinner meal, and a breakfast pack. They must be present to receive the meals. If students are unable to be present at the meal sites, parents picking up meals must show their child’s student ID, paper report card or the report card on the ParentVue app. The sites are at Henry E. Lackey High School, Maurice J. McDonough High School, St. Charles High School, Westlake High School, Milton M. Somers Middle School, Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School, J.C. Parks Elementary School, Indian Head Elementary School, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School and J.P. Ryon Elementary School.
During the conference, Hogan said that although Maryland's rate of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 continue to rise, “because of our early and aggressive actions, and because of the enormous sacrifices of Marylanders, we are beginning to see some hopeful and encouraging signs that have allowed us to begin laying the groundwork to reopen, rebuild and recover as soon as it is safe to do so.”
As of Monday morning, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state was 13,684, and the number of confirmed deaths due to the disease was 516, with another 66 “probable” deaths due to the virus, according to the Maryland Health Department. Charles County had 392 confirmed cases, with 19 deaths confirmed due to the virus and one probable death due to the virus. Prince George's County led the state with 3,583 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Prince George's had 103 deaths confirmed as due to the virus and another 9 probable cases.
Hogan stressed that in order to do so, four “building blocks” must be in place: increased testing capacity, increased hospital surge capacity, increased supply of personal protective equipment and a robust contact tracing operation.
Hogan also responded to complaints that his executive order last week requiring the wearing of face masks or coverings for customers and employees at stores is an infringement of civil liberties, saying, “this isn't just about your rights or protecting yourself, it's about protecting your neighbors, and the best science we have shows that people might not know they're carriers of the virus and through no fault of their own they could infect other people, and spreading this disease infringes on your neighbor's rights.”
Hogan noted that last week was “The Week of the Child.”
“This has really been the toughest time that many of us have been through, but it is perhaps most difficult for our young children who are trying to understand what is happening in our state, in our country and in our world, and I just want our young Marylanders, and their parents and grandparents, to know that we are all in this together, and we will get through this together,” Hogan said.
Salmon said state and local school officials are preparing for a number of scenarios, “depending on when our educators and students will be able to re-enter school buildings,” and declined to say whether or not schools may need to be closed for the remainder of the school year.
“I feel this is one of those decisions that we need to make incrementally, to see where we are in another month. We don't know what is going to happen, and I certainly don't want to dash the hopes of many children and parents,” Salmon said.
Salmon said that she knows that events have created a lot of anxiety for student populations, particularly high school seniors and their families, and said that superintendents are considering a number of ideas to recognize their accomplishments while following Hogan's executive order prohibiting large gatherings.
“Graduation is a local superintendent issue, but obviously, they have to follow the guidelines set forth by the governor, and the ideas I've heard are very creative; a lot of superintendents have talked about virtual celebrations and so on, but I don't think we're going to be seeing the types of ceremonies at this point that we've had in the past,” Salmon said.
The Maryland State Education Association also released a statement shortly after the announcement.
“This is the right decision for the safety and health of our students, educators, and state,” MSEA President Cheryl Bost said in the statement. “Educators will continue to do our best for our students as together we navigate the challenges of crisis distance learning. We know that this type of learning is no substitute for in-person learning, and we will need to be thoughtful and serious about how we help students recover from this crisis. Recent weeks have magnified existing inequities — whether of technology access, food security, or otherwise — that our students face every day and that challenge their ability to succeed in school. We must come together to address these issues over the short- and long-term. Everyone’s safety is paramount, but we remain hopeful that educators and students will be able to spend time together again at their schools before this school year is over.”