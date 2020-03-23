Maryland State Police announce COVID-19 changes

In compliance with the executive orders of Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and as a partner in the state’s ongoing efforts to reduce exposure to COVID-19, steps have been taken by the Maryland State Police to reduce the potential of exposure to employees and citizens, according to an MSP news release.
Public safety services provided by MSP are continuing. However, there have been modifications made to how some of those services are provided.
Calls for service: In addition to the information routinely obtained during a 911 call or other request for police service, callers will be asked additional questions, to determine if the caller or anyone with them has a fever, cough or difficulty breathing.
If the answer is yes to those questions, or anytime a trooper responds to a scene suspected to be associated with COVID-19, the information will be relayed to the duty officer who will ensure all troopers responding to the scene put on the personal protective equipment they carry. Contact will also be made with emergency medical services for assistance, if possible.
When possible, contact with all victims, witnesses or suspects will be made outside of the home or building in order to reduce exposure. If possible, a distance of six feet from all people will be maintained.
People should not be offended if troopers maintain their distance or have protective equipment on during the encounter. Precautions are being taken to protect employees and citizens.
Telephone reporting: Troopers will take reports by telephone from incidents including the following: malicious destruction of property; theft; tampering with a vehicle; attempted credit or debit card theft; telephone misuse; and trespassing (not in progress).
Troopers will continue to respond and will not take a report via telephone if: the incident is in-progress; the suspect is still on scene, in the vicinity, or the potential for immediate arrest exists; there is any injury or the likelihood for injury exists; an identifiable suspect exists; or there is physical evidence.
Access to barracks: Citizens are asked to limit any personal visits to a barrack to emergency issues or situations absolutely necessary. Upon arrival, they will see signs posted at the entrance notifying them that if they are sick, they are not to enter the barrack. For those who do enter, screening questions may be asked by the duty officer.
Anyone planning to visit a barrack for a safety equipment repair order verification should delay that visit. The state of emergency declaration has suspended the due date of repair orders until 60 days after the state of emergency has been lifted.
Maryland State Police Licensing Division: The division at 1111 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, is closed to the public for walk-in service. The Licensing Division will continue to serve the citizens of Maryland and process all applications and requests in accordance with statutory and regulatory requirements. Applications not electronically submitted should continue to be submitted via the U.S. Postal Service or by a commercial delivery service.
A temporary mail drop box is available outside of the Licensing Division, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Automotive Safety Enforcement Division: Until further notice, assistance with safety equipment repair orders, or related services by ASED personnel has been suspended. These services will not be taking place at any of the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration branches.
Forensic Sciences Division: Pursuant to the state of emergency declaration, the Forensic Sciences Division made certain staffing reductions, but does remain open and continues to serve the citizens of Maryland and provide forensic services to our law enforcement partners across the state. Crime scene technicians are responding to crime scenes and forensic scientists are analyzing cases.
The availability of appointments for the submission and retrieval of evidence is currently limited due to reduced staffing.
The Central Receiving Unit in Pikesville can be reached at msp.cru@maryland.gov or cindy.hoffmann@maryland.gov.
Hagerstown appointments can be made by contacting naomi.mcauley@maryland.gov.
Berlin appointments can be made by contacting shelly.adams@maryland.gov.
If Forensic Sciences Division operations must change in the future due to escalating COVID-19 concerns, a message will be distributed to all customers advising them of the changes.