Maryland voters have mostly chosen to pass ballot measures to expand the legislature’s budgetary powers and to legalize sports betting. And, in polling numbers reported so far, and as expected, voted for Joe Biden as president.
While not all votes have been tallied, the Associated Press called both of the ballot questions as passing in Maryland on Tuesday night.
In early results from St. Mary’s, nearly 64% of voters chose to approve Question 1, a state ballot initiative which would allow the legislature to move funds around, while maintaining a balanced budget, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections unofficial, preliminary results on Wednesday. The measure received 66% of the vote in Charles and 65% of the vote in Calvert, in numbers reported so far.
Maryland is nearing approval of the measure with 75% of the vote as a whole.
The measure, which was favored by Democratic legislators and opposed by Republicans in the General Assembly, will put Maryland on par with other states where the legislature has a broader budget authority. The General Assembly would be able to increase the operating budget as long as the total amount does not exceed the governor’s proposal.
The measure would also allow the governor to line-item veto certain increases, which could be overridden by the General Assembly.
The amendment will take effect in 2024, when a new governor has already been elected.
Todd Eberly, an associate professor of political science at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and political commentator, said although Republican officials generally opposed the initiative, the national election “drowned out their efforts” to put up any serious opposition.
“It’s not something many are paying attention to,” he said, also adding most voters “didn’t see it very unusual” as most states already give legislators control of the budget.
In a slightly closer measure, which was still approved by a large margin based on unofficial results as of Wednesday, 66.3% of voters in Maryland have so far voted to approve Question 2, which would allow the legislature to create and tax betting on sports games.
About 61% of Calvert voters chose to legalize sports betting, as well as 68% of Charles voters and 65% of St. Mary’s voters.
The measure will permit the governor and the General Assembly to determine how sports betting will actually play out in Maryland, including who receives licenses and how bets will be placed, later on.
Funds collected by the state from sports betting will go towards education.
Ballots still be counted as region splits national votes
With many ballots already counted, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties have predictably voted red for the presidency, while Charles and the state as a whole lean blue.
As of Wednesday, 25,885, or 58%, of counted ballots have been cast in favor of President Donald J. Trump (R) in St. Mary’s, and 17,417, or 39%, for Biden (D), the former vice president, according to unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections.
In Calvert, Trump has so far received 54.9% of votes counted and Biden received 43%, and in Charles, where there are nearly three times as many eligible, active Democrats as Republicans, Biden received 62.6% and Trump received 35.4%.
Maryland as a whole voted for Biden, with 63.3% of the vote going toward the Democrat and Trump hitting 34.5% of the vote, although with many ballots still to count. The Associated Press called the Maryland race for Biden immediately after polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Maryland has not voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1988.
Turnout numbers are unknown as of now, as many thousands of mail-in ballots are still to be counted in the state. Early results show 70,373 early votes were cast in the tri-county region, and 75,513 mail-in ballots were canvassed, although canvassing schedules vary from county to county.
However, in early voting and early mail-in ballots alone, the region reached 82.5% of its 2016 total turnout, according to data from the board of elections.
Nationally, Eberly believes voters this year will break a century of declining turnout.
“It’s clear that this election got people paying attention,” he said, although government will continue to be divided, with either president facing opposition from one chamber of Congress.
As of press time, states are still counting votes in a tight race for the presidency, with legal challenges and further vote canvassing ahead in swing states.
