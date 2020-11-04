Maryland voters have chosen to pass ballots measures to expand the legislature's budgetary powers and to legalize sports betting.
In St. Mary's, nearly 64% of voters chose to approve Question 1, a state ballot initiative which would allow the legislature to move funds around, while maintaining a balanced budget, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections unofficial, preliminary results on Wednesday morning. The measure received 66% of the vote in Charles and 65% of the vote in Calvert, in numbers reported so far. Maryland approved the measure with 75% of the vote as a whole.
The measure, which was favored by Democratic legislators and opposed by Republicans in the General Assembly, puts Maryland on par with other states where the legislature has a broader budget authority. The amendment will take effect in 2024, when a new governor has already been elected.
In a slightly closer measure, which was still approved by a large margin based on unofficial results as of Wednesday morning, 66.3% of voters in Maryland have so far voted to approve Question 2, which would allow the legislature to create and tax betting on sports games.
About 61% of Calvert voters chose to legalize sports betting, as well as 68% of Charles voters and 65% of St. Mary's voters.
The measure will permit the governor and the General Assembly to determine how sports betting will actually play out in Maryland, including who receives licenses and how bets will be placed, later on.
Funds collected by the state from sports betting will go towards education.