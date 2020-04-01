Mayors announce closings for town attractions

The message North Beach Mayor Mike Benton gave town residents via Facebook Live Thursday, prompted by the coronavirus, was to the point.
“We are very serious about encouraging out-of-town visitors to stay home during this crisis,” said Benton. “We are going to continue to err on safety.”
Benton announced that late Friday afternoon “due to the health and safety concerns regarding COVID-19, the mayor and town council of the Town of North Beach have determined it is in the best interest of the public to close the boardwalk, pier, bike path and Sunrise Garden until further notice.”
Benton stated those closings “will be enforced by town staff and in coordination with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.” The mayor stated that the deputies and other town staff members would be monitoring foot and bike traffic and enforcing the closure along Bay Avenue.
The closures add to the shuttering of Callis Park and Wetlands Overlook Park, which were announced during the previous week.
On Friday, Chesapeake Beach Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney announced the town’s 1.4-mile railway trail was closed. Mahoney told The Calvert Recorder the temporary closing of the trail was done “in conjunction with the North Beach Boardwalk closure. We are very serious about encouraging out-of-town visitors to stay home during the crisis.”
“I’m amazed at how many people come to our amazing town,” said Benton on his video. “It’s easy to be an armchair quarterback right now. I still feel we will come out of this as strong as we came in.”
Benton also announced that the North Beach Town Council’s monthly work session and business meeting will be available on Zoom, an app used for video and web-conferencing.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY